Lake George Shooting Leads to Arrest

By Jeff McMahon
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- A report of gunshots near Lake George Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old. The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded...

Downtown St. Cloud Shooter Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for a downtown St. Cloud shooting last year that injured a teenager. Twenty-one-year-old Kevon Washington has been sentenced to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served more than a year in jail. Washington pleaded guilty to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Police: Second Person Arrested In Shooting Near Lake George

ST. CLOUD -- A second person has been arrested following Tuesday's shooting near Lake George. St. Cloud Police say 18-year-old Rakym Fraizer of St. Cloud was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail in connection to the shooting. He faces charges of 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Discharge of a...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Vandals go on spree in Klinefelter Park

A neighbor in the Klinefelter Park area of St. Joseph contacted the Newsleader to report incidents of vandalism while taking a morning walk in the park the morning of Sunday, July 17. On the path near the pond, a woman out for a morning walk noticed a concrete garbage container...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Shooting Incident At Lake George Tuesday Evening; One Arrested

(KNSI) – The peace of Lake George was shattered by the sound of gunfire Tuesday evening. St. Cloud Police Department officers responded to an incident just after 6:00. They detained a group of people who are suspected of shooting at a person in a vehicle. It took until Wednesday...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Missing Minnesota Man Found Dead

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA says a Brainerd man reported missing earlier this week has been found dead. The Brainerd Police Department issued a Missing Person Alert for 64-year-old John Ciminski on Monday. A press release from Brainerd Police says officers received credible information that Ciminski was seen walking along Bluff Ave. in Brainerd after he had been reported missing. Authorities conducted a ground search in the area between Bluff Ave. and the Mississippi River.
Woman hospitalized after shooting in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) -- A shooting in St. Cloud on Tuesday night left a woman with a bullet wound in her leg. The St. Cloud Police Department says multiple shots rang out shortly before 11 p.m. around the 800 block of 11th Street South, just west of the St. Cloud State University campus. While police were on the scene, they learned that a 32-year-old St. Cloud woman had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg. Police described her injuries as "non-life-threatening." Investigators say that the victim or someone she was with appears to have been the target of the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.The shooting Tuesday happened just blocks from where four people were shot in St. Cloud earlier this month. One of the victims in that case was a 15-year-old boy. All four people hurt in that shooting survived. 
Police Ask for Help With Friday Shots Fired

ST. CLOUD – St. Cloud police are asking for help identifying suspects in a shots fired call Friday night. Authorities say they responded to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of 11th Street South at about 10:30 p.m. Witnesses say two possible suspects fled the area before officers...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
A dozen shots fired at St. Paul home overnight

A dog was wounded but no people were injured when around a dozen shots were fired into a St. Paul home overnight. The blaze of gunfire was reported at about 2 a.m. on the 1400 block of Virginia Street, with officers helping the family rush a 4-year-old dog named Athena to a local emergency vet to treat a gunshot wound to its hind leg.
SAINT PAUL, MN
8-year-old girl drowns while swimming in Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. -- An 8-year-old girl drowned Thursday evening while swimming in the Minnesota River.According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, a family with four children were swimming early in the evening in the river near a sandbar at Sibley Park. The children were initially wearing life jackets, but took them off as they continued to play. They jumped off the sandbar and started to experience deeper water, and two of them struggled, including the 8-year-old girl.A bystander jumped in to save the other child, but 8-year-old Willow Bense, of rural Janesville, went underwater. Her mother tried to help, but was swept downstream.Crews were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and started their search efforts. On Friday morning, they recovered the girl's body further east down the river."It's not the ending that we wanted to have happen," said Paul Barta from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department. He noted that rivers are dangerous and unpredictable, and anyone swimming or kayaking on a river should be wearing a life jacket.
MANKATO, MN
St. Paul police: Dog injured after house shot at 12 times

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a dozen gunshots were fired at a house early Tuesday morning, injuring the family's dog. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired report at a residence on the 1400 block of Virginia Street. Police say officers arrived and received information that the house had been shot at around 12 times. There were no people injured in the incident, but the family dog, Athena, was struck in the right rear leg. The 4-year-old husky was then taken to the Como Park Animal Hospital for treatment, and is expected to fully recover. Officers located 9mm bullet casings and some bullet fragments near the home, and the evidence will be examined by the forensic unit, police said. "The victims of the shooting reported they heard a vehicle driving away from the scene, but were unable to describe it. The reason for the shooting is still unknown but under investigation," police said in a release. There are no known suspects at this time. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
Business Evacuated Thursday Night After Contractor Strikes Gas Line

(KNSI) — Clearwater Road in St. Cloud is back open after it was closed Thursday night when a contractor struck a gas line. A critical incident report from the St. Cloud Fire Department says it happened at 4001 Clearwater Road just after 8:00. Authorities evacuated the business until Xcel Energy could respond and shut off the gas supply. The entire block was closed for safety.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Man arrested at hospital without incident

NEW RICHMOND – Shortly after 3:03 p.m. on Friday, July 15, officers from the New Richmond Police Department deployed to Westfields Hospital in response to a report of a subject alleged to be armed with a firearm. Assisted by deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, officers located...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Traffic stop nets Missouri woman on Ballard drug charges

A Missouri woman will face drug and other charges after a Tuesday traffic stop in Wickliffe. After stopping the vehicle on Court Street, deputies said K9 Kony alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search by law enforcement reportedly uncovered meth and marijuana. The driver, Colbie Dykstra,...
Sign Up Now for National Night Out on August 2nd

ST. CLOUD -- The annual National Night Out is coming up on Tuesday, August 2nd, and now is the time to register your neighborhood block party for the event. St. Cloud Police Sergeant Tad Hoeschen says so far they've got about 40 neighborhoods signed up for a visit from a police officer. It is an opportunity to talk face-to-face about your concerns.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Minnesota Supreme Court denies state’s appeal in cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to hear the state’s appeal regarding the competency of murder suspect Algene Vossen. Earlier this year, a lower court ruled that 80-year-old Algene Vossen is not physically or mentally fit to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota woman back in 1974.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
St. Cloud Bus Operators Earn Top Ten Finishes at State Roadeo

AUSTIN -- St. Cloud bus drivers placed among the very best in the state last week. The annual Statewide Bus Roadeo was held by the Minnesota Public Transit Association in Austin on July 16th. More than 30 large and small bus operators competed including five St. Cloud Metro Bus employees....
AUSTIN, MN
