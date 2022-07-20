ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Tesla Surprised Investors With Strong Profits, With Declining Margins

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla surprised investors with strong profits, despite supply problems and declining margins in the Q2 2022. Tesla reported earnings for the second quarter of the year on Wednesday, figures that beat analysts'...

Tesla Supplier CATL Has a New Type of Battery In Production, Coming in 2023

CATL supplies electric batteries to Tesla and is the largest EV battery producer in the world. Now, CATL chief scientist says energy dense M3P batteries are already in production, debut next year. This news potentially means new energy-dense batteries for Tesla. At the 2022 World EV & ES Battery Conference...
Tesla Says 4680 Battery Is Progressing, But Not Yet Important for 2022

During the Q2 2022 earnings call Tesla provided lots of information about its 4680 battery production progress, but said it's not important for this years goals. The focus has been on simplicity and scaling, which is why Tesla has not yet exhausted all the possibilities of the 4680 battery format, Drew Baglino - SVP, Powertrain and Energy Engineering at Tesla explained. A dozen small issues would hamper the ramp-up, added CEO Elon Musk. One is confident of being able to solve them, even if that is difficult with a "revolutionary" concept like this one. First Tesla wants to get the base under control and achieve high volume and reliability and later rapidly develop its own 4680 battery cell to increase energy density and reduce costs.
Tesla Doubles Profits In Q2 2022: 2.3 Billion Dollars

Despite a slight decrease in production due to the pandemic outbreak in Shanghai, Tesla continues to reap excellent economic figures. At the end of the second quarter of 2022, profits doubled as compared to the same period of 2021. Everyone expected that after seeing the latest sales and production records,...
Tesla's Q2, 2022, Big Prelude to Strong Q3 and Q4

Tesla had some challenges in Q2, 2022, but still exceeded expectations. Despite a month long shut down in Giga Shanghai, Tesla remains on track to grow 50% each year. Here are the highlights from Q2, 2022, and the Tesla earnings call. All of this is despite a month shut down in Giga Shanghai and continued supply chain challenges.
Tesla Night Loading Giga Shanghai Vehicles at Shanghai South Port Terminal

Tesla Giga Shanghai drone operator Wu Wa has shared a video in which he shows how Tesla trucks from Giga Shanghai carry and load Tesla vehicles at the Shanghai South Port Terminal. You are watching the promenade that connects the sea terminal to the mainland port. You are seeing a Tesla delivery truck driving and carrying Tesla vehicles.
Tesla's New Model Y From Giga Berlin

Tesla has begun testing Model Y vehicles with 4680 batteries in Giga Berlin. This is an important step for Tesla as it seeks to grow at 50% per year in production of vehicles. A Tesla Model Y From Giga Berlin with 4680 batteries was produced in Giga Berlin. This is a revolution in car production, according to Elon Musk, who first reported this.
ECONOMY
Tesla Giga Berlin Builds First Model Y With 4680 Battery. German publication Teslamag has an exclusive report in which it claims the first Tesla Model Y carrying the 4680 battery is produced at Giga Berlin as a test. In mid-June, after a slow start in Grünheide, Tesla reported that 1000...
Tesla Invoiced 16,934 Million Dollars in Q2, Announced More Capacity: 1.9 Million Cars

The second quarter of 2022 will be remembered as the first time in which things did not go so well for Tesla – in a relative way -, although it was obviously due to external causes: the Shanghai Gigafactory had to close for 20 days in a row and then they had to deal with many different logistics problems, which meant that finally some 50,000 cars went out of production. Still, the company announced even more capacity: 1.9 million cars.
Lucid Adds New Executives To Help Production Ramp-Up

Lucid's newest executive hires bring decades of expertise in areas crucial to the burgeoning EV manufacturer. Lucid has announced two new additions to its executive lineup with Evelyn Chiang brought in as VP of Process Transformation and Walter Ludwig entering as VP of Global Logistics. Their collective experience spans automotive and technology markets across the world with both specializing in smoothing the processes that get products out the door.
