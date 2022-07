For horror die-hards, nothing can be too scary. But for you, a wimp, the wrong movie or show can leave you miserable. Never fear, scaredies, because Slate’s Scaredy Scale is here to help. We’ve put together a highly scientific and mostly spoiler-free system for rating new horror movies and shows, comparing them with classics along a 10-point scale. And because not everyone is scared by the same things—some viewers can’t stand jump scares, while others are haunted by more psychological terrors or simply can’t stomach arterial spurts—it breaks down each story’s scares across three criteria: suspense, spookiness, and gore.

