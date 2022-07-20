ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Man plows through family of 6 with truck then kills 2 with shotgun

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44APpw_0gmqzqPi00

BILLINGS, Mont. — A man deliberately drove his truck into a family walking down a Montana road Sunday evening and then opened fire with a shotgun, killing two, including a toddler.

Derick Madden, 37, drove his Toyota Tacoma onto a sidewalk in the tourist village of East Glacier Park around 9 p.m., driving into the Siau family, hitting some of them before crashing into a tree, according to The Associated Press.

The suspect then got out of his vehicle with a shotgun and shot at the family, according to Glacier County Sheriff Vernon Billedeaux. Madden shot and killed David Siau, 39, of New York. As the family fled, he then shot Christy Siau, 40, and mortally wounded her daughter, who was in her arms, 18-month-old McKenzie Siau, according to KTRV.

Madden ran out of ammunition and attacked Christina Siau, 30, with a knife. She fought back and fatally wounded Madden. He died at the scene, according to Capt. Tom Seifert with the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office.

Seifert declined to release details on how Siau killed Madden or if any other weapons were recovered from the scene.

“She fought back and she won,” he said.

According to The Missoulian, two other children of David and Christy Siau were able to flee the scene uninjured.

Christy and Christina Siau suffered severe injuries and were flown to another hospital with a higher level of care.

McKenzie Siau was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The Glacier County Sheriff’s Office said that Madden, originally from Goldsby, Oklahoma, had been in a past relationship with Christina and was also struggling with mental health issues.

The FBI, Glacier County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the case, according to The Missoulian.

David Siau’s sister created a GoFundMe to raise money for the family, according to KRTV.

“I am setting up this fundraiser to assist with the medical bills of my sister, Christina, and my sister-in-law, Christy. They were both critically injured during an attack that resulted in the deaths of my brother, David, and his one-year-old daughter, McKenzie.”

Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/siau-family-fund

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
East Glacier Park Village, MT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Shotgun#Fbi#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#Abc#Abcfoxmt#Glacier County Sheriff#Missoulian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
76K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy