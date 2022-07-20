ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Soy, corn futures ease on improving U.S. weather; wheat firms

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Wednesday on forecasts for improving weather in the Midwest, including rains next week that should boost crop production prospects, analysts said. Wheat futures rose as traders awaited the outcome of Egyptian wheat purchase negotiations, as well as...

www.agriculture.com

Related
Agriculture Online

Prices collapse at day's end | Thursday, July 21, 2022

Corn and soybean prices fell below support today as prices sold off hard again into the close. Wheat closed lower after trading higher most of the day. The combination of improved weather forecasts, fund selling, and lower energy prices put pressure on prices. This does not seem logical at a time when the U.S. crop is probably getting smaller. As I look ahead to next week, I expect crop conditions to take a 2-3% decline in the Monday USDA Crop Progress report.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 27-Aug 2

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 27-Aug 2, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures end mixed as cash markets lift front contract

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed mixed on Thursday, with the front August contract gaining against back months as a heat wave in the Midwest and Plains helped support nearby cash hog prices, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled up 1.425 cents...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

EU plans to ease crop rotation rules as global food risks mount

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday proposed a temporary suspension of EU crop rotation rules to increase cereal production and help head off a global food security crisis due to the impact of the war in Ukraine. The European Union executive said in a statement that...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Argentina's wheat planting forecast cut again, corn output steady

BUENOS AIRES, July 21 (Reuters) - The forecast for Argentina's wheat-planting area for the upcoming season was downwardly revised again on Thursday, according to a leading grains exchange, as the South American country grapples with fallout from unfavorable weather. The key wheat crop is seen planted across 6.1 million hectares...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian missiles hit Ukraine port; Kyiv says it is still preparing grain exports

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Russian missiles hit Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, threatening a deal signed just a day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls 6% on Ukraine grain export deal; corn sags, soy rallies

(Updates with closing U.S. prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell nearly 6% on Friday to their lowest level since February after Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, traders said. Corn fell almost 2% on the news but soybean futures closed higher, rebounding from multi-month lows. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat settled down 47-1/4 cents at $7.59 per bushel after dipping to $7.54, the contract's lowest since Feb. 4. December corn ended down 9-1/4 cents at $5.64-1/4 a bushel while November soybeans rose 14-1/4 cents to finish at $13.15-3/4, bouncing after a dip to $12.88-1/2, a six-month low. The Russia-Ukraine accord, which crowned two months of talks brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, raised hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased. Speaking at the signing ceremony in Istanbul, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the deal opens the way to significant volumes of commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Ukraine and Russia are among the world's biggest grain exporters. Meanwhile, export demand for U.S. wheat has been slow, despite a plunge in futures. CBOT September wheat has tumbled more than $5 a bushel, or 41%, since mid-May. "There is business around on the break in price. But we are not getting any of it; we are still $40 a tonne over world values," said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates, a Chicago brokerage. Buyers from China purchased large volumes of Australian and French wheat this week, European traders said. CBOT corn faced additional pressure from improving weather in the U.S. Midwest that should bolster crop prospects. "Rain is expected across the Corn Belt over the next week, with the heaviest amounts expected in southern and eastern portions," space technology company Maxar said in a daily weather note. Soybeans bounced, although the benchmark November contract ended the week down 2%, reflecting better U.S. crop weather and weak domestic cash markets. "The big story in beans has been the cratering in the (cash) basis over the past couple of weeks," Linn said, noting that soy processors have slowed purchases of pricey old-crop soybeans, opting to wait for the autumn harvest of the 2022 crop. (Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan and Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures end higher on firm beef prices, ahead of USDA data

CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed higher on Friday, supported by strong beef prices and positioning ahead of U.S. government reports released after the close of the market, traders said. CME August live cattle futures settled up 1.650 cents at 137.375 cents per lb...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Argentina grains exchange cuts forecast for wheat-planting area

BUENOS AIRES, July 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat-planting area for the 2022/2023 harvesting season is estimated at 6.1 million hectares, down from a previously estimated 6.2 million hectares, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. The cut is the fifth the exchange has made to its original 6.6 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures hit eight-month low, wheat falls more than 2%

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid 1.5% on Friday, with the market falling to its lowest in almost eight months, as forecasts of favourable U.S. weather eased global supply worries. Wheat fell more than 2% on expectations of higher supplies from the Black Sea region after Russia...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 4-Deal to resume to Ukraine Black Sea grain exports to be signed Friday - Turkey

ISTANBUL/UNITED NATIONS, July 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will sign a deal on Friday to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said on Thursday. Russia and Ukraine are both major global wheat suppliers, but Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of...
INDUSTRY

