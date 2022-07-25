How To Keep Cool In Philadelphia, South Jersey During Dangerous Heat
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer is in full swing and a heatwave has taken over Philadelphia and South Jersey. We’ve created a guide for you with tips for keeping cool and where you can find local cooling stations.
Philadelphia
Most Philadelphia city pools are open for the summer. Parks and Recreation also has spraygrounds and splash pads open across the city. To find the closest sprayground or splash pad to cool off in your neighborhood, click here . We also have a list of the open city pools here .
When Philadelphia health officials declare a Heat Health Emergency, heat programs are activated. This includes the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline, cooling centers, home visits by special fields teams, and enhanced daytime outreach for people experiencing homelessness.
The PCA’s Heatline number is 215-765-9040.
Libraries serve as cooling centers and stay open later during Heat Health Emergencies. Here is a list of cooling centers that are open during heat emergencies in Philadelphia.
Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library
125 South 52nd Street
215-685-7431
Open until 7 p.m.
Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library
68 West Chelten Avenue
215-685-2150
Open until 7 p.m.
Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library
5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway
215-685-1973
Open until 8 p.m.
Fox Chase Library
501 Rhawn Street
215-685-0547
Open until 8 p.m.
Frankford Library
4634 Frankford Avenue
215-685-1473
Open until 7 p.m.
Fumo Family Library
2437 South Broad Street
215-685-1758
Open until 7 p.m.
Haddington Library
446 North 65th Street
215-685-1970
Open until 7 p.m.
Lillian Marrero Library (meeting room only)
601 West Lehigh Avenue
215-685-9794
Open until 7 p.m.
Logan Library
1333 Wagner Avenue
215-685-9156
Open until 7 p.m.
Oak Lane Library
6614 North 12th Street
215-685-2848
Open until 7 p.m.
Paschalville Library
6942 Woodland Avenue
215-685-2662
Open until 7 p.m.
Widener Library
2808 West Lehigh Avenue
215-685-9799
Open until 7 p.m.
New Jersey
Cooling centers are available across New Jersey when heat emergencies are activated. Below is a list of cooling centers available in South Jersey counties. Click here to find the closest cooling center near you.
New Jersey officials urge anyone who is experiencing homelessness to dial 211 or 877-652-1148.
Officials also posted a list of safety tips during extreme heat on Facebook. Their recommended actions include:
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
- When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or the late evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing and be sure to drink plenty of water.
- To reduce your risk during outdoor work the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air conditioned environment.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency…call 9-1-1 !!!
- Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned environment, stay out of the sun and be sure to check on elderly relatives and neighbors. If you need a cooling center visit https://www.nj211.org/nj-cooling-centers or call NJ 2-1-1.
CBS3 also reminds you that your pets are vulnerable to heat. Click here for tips on keeping your pet safe during dangerous heat.
