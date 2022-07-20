ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Heat Alerts Issued for Thursday

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Heat Advisory will be in effect today for the eastern Piedmont, including Richmond, where heat index values could fall into the range of 105 to 109 degrees for a few hours. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the same time period for the eastern Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, and Hampton Roads, where the heat index could reach 110 degrees. Scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and evening as a weak cold front moves into the area. Most of the Piedmont and Tidewater is under a level 1 (lowest) threat for severe weather with damaging winds as the primary hazard.

The cold front will move through the area Friday morning, but will only knock temperatures back 3 to 5 degrees from Thursday into Friday. Humidity values will also be a little less behind the front on Friday.

This weekend will be hot and humid, with very low chances for afternoon and evening storms. A more significant pattern change will bring a better chance for showers and storms early next week, and a break from the high heat.

There are no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

