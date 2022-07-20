ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA veteran J.J. Barea announces retirement

By Luke Adams
 3 days ago
Feb 8, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea (5) warms up prior to the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m ready,” Barea said, according to a translation provided to Hoops Rumors.“Last year was tough mentally, and I wasn’t ready. This year I am, and I’m at peace with retiring.”

Barea last appeared in the NBA when he played 29 games in 2019-20 for the Dallas Mavericks. He subsequently spent a few months with Estudiantes in Spain at the start of 2021, then joined Cangrejeros de Santurce in his native Puerto Rico last May, re-signing with the team in February 2022.

Barea, who previously played for Cangrejeros de Santurce in 2006, expressed satisfaction that he got to finish his career with the Puerto Rican squad, even though the club was eliminated in the postseason quarterfinals in back-to-back years and a left leg injury prevented the 38-year-old from playing in the last game of the season.

From 2006-20, Barea appeared in a total of 831 regular-season games and 50 more playoff contests, averaging 8.9 PPG, 3.9 APG and 2.1 RPG on .424/.352/.794 shooting in 19.6 MPG. He was a key member of the Mavericks team that won a title in 2011, appearing in all 21 playoff games during Dallas’ championship run.

Now that he has retired as a player, Barea said he plans to “take a break from basketball” to mentally recharge. However, he seems likely to end up sooner or later in a coaching role for one of his former teams.

He told El Nuevo Día that he’d liked to remain involved with Cangrejeros de Santurce and also spoke last summer after working with Dallas’ Summer League team about his interest in a position with the Mavericks.

AllClippers

Lou Williams Reveals Message to Clippers After Blake Griffin Trade

The LA Clippers trading Blake Griffin is still one of the most unexpected moves in recent history. Just months after signing him to a five-year extension, the Clippers dealt Blake to Detroit in a move that nobody saw coming. At the time, many believed the trade signified the beginning of a rebuild that would see the Clippers bottom out and tank. Players like Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley never allowed the team to become non-competitive, and it was Lou's message to the team that helped them regain perspective after Blake was dealt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

John Wall Takes A Shot At The Lakers While Discussing The Battle Of LA: "Battle? Whatever They Call It, I Think The Clippers Haven't Lost In The Last 8 Games."

The Los Angeles Clippers are getting ready to face an NBA season where they are considered one of the favorites to win it all. Added to the return of Kawhi Leonard to the court, the addition of John Wall is great for the team, and the veteran point guard can't be more excited about this opportunity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Celtics' $17M traded player exception to expire if not used Monday

The Celtics‘ $17M+ traded player exception from last summer’s Evan Fournier sign-and-trade will expire if it’s not used on Monday, as our tracker shows. A trade exception allows a team to acquire a player — or multiple players — without sending out anyone for salary-matching purposes. Using their Fournier TPE, the Celtics could acquire any player earning up to $17,242,857 in 2022-23.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Kings' Keegan Murray named Las Vegas Summer League MVP

Kings forward Keegan Murray has been named the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, according to an announcement from the NBA. Murray, the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft, averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in his four Summer League games. He also made 50% of his shots from the field and knocked down 40% of his three-point attempts.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Play-in tournament expected to become regularly-scheduled event

The league’s Board of Governors is expected to approve the play-in tournament as a regular part of future league seasons, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Final approval is expected during Tuesday’s ownership meetings at the Vegas Summer League. The NBA had held the play-in tournament during the last...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

