Alicia Silverstone Reveals She & Her 11-Year-Old Son Bear ‘Still Sleep Together’

By Terry Zeller
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Some people might be saying “ugh, as if” to a new interview with Alicia Silverstone where she admitted she still shares a bed with her 11-year-old son Bear. The incomparable star of Clueless, 45, got quite candid about the unique ways she raises her only child as a guest on the latest episode of The Ellen Fisher Podcast. “Bear and I still sleep together,” Alicia revealed, before joking that she might “get in trouble” with social media trolls. “I don’t really care,” she explained.

Alicia Silverstone admitted she still shares her bed with her 11-year-old son Bear. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

“I’m a natural mama, and I’m a loving mama,” Alicia continued. “I believe in love, I believe in nature and our society is scared of nature and love.” The Batman & Robin alum, who co-parents Bear with her ex husband Christopher Jarecki, also shared that she watched for “cues” from Bear for his potty training instead of relying on diapers. “There was a period of time where I was watching him naked and watching the cues,” she began. “The cues part for me was really fun because I thought that he was flirting with me because he would do this little smile. That’s when he had to pee.”

The surprising interview isn’t the first time her child-rearing exploits has raised eyebrows. Back in 2020, she admitted she shared bath time with her boy in hopes of relieving the stress of the pandemic’s quarantining. “My son and I take baths together, and when he’s not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting,” she told the New York Times on May 31, 2020.

When Bear was only 10 months old in 2012, Alicia received some backlash as well for admitting she chews up his food herself before feeding it to him. She documented the unique approach in a video posted to her website at the time. “I fed Bear the mochi and a tiny bit of veggies from the soup … from my mouth to his. It’s his favorite … and mine,” she explained.

The trolls weren’t done with the Blast from the Past vet just yet, as they blasted her for raising Bear on a vegan diet, something the actress defended in 2020. “I always laugh, like, ‘Oh, my poor vegan baby, he’s so weak,’ because he’s jumping all over the place and he’s so wild,” she quipped to a #BlogHer20 panel. “But there’s a calmness to him and a centeredness. He’s not off the charts.”

Despite the backlash, it appears Alicia and her ex Christopher, whom she married in 2005 and split with in 2018, are doing just fine the way they are raising their precious Bear. “We’re so good at coparenting with each other,” she told UsWeekly in 2018. “We both see Bear, unless I’m away shooting something where he can’t be there, but he usually comes with me anyway. … [We] literally communicate every day.”

