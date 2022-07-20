ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Why is baby formula still so hard to find?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Brooke Shafer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqT2e_0gmqiliA00

( NewsNation ) — Despite multiple baby formula shipments being flown into the United States from overseas, some parents continue to struggle to find formula on store shelves.

Some doctors say the shortage in the U.S. is not getting worse, but it’s not getting better. Hospitals are running out of samples of formula for parents, and there’s still a concern for babies with specific medical conditions.

According to data from IRI, a market research company , 28.3% of powdered baby formula products were out of stock in U.S. stores this month — up from 23.7% in May.

The Biden administration has taken steps to fix the formula shortage, launching Operation Fly Formula in May to speed up imports from overseas formula producers. The U.S. flew in millions of pounds of formula from Europe.

Yet, a big issue that remains is Abbott Nutrition’s production of baby formula. The company’s Michigan factory, which closed in February over contamination, contributed to the national shortage. Production resumed earlier this month.

Dr. Mark Corkins, nutrition chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said he’s not hopeful things will get better immediately.

Need to find baby formula? Texas mother creates interactive map for parents in need

“We’ve given out a lot of samples, and what we have is pretty much gone at this point. It’s not like we’re on the manufacturers anytime soon because they’re running out, too,” Corkins said.

He continued: “I would love to say, OK, they’re cleaning up the factory, they’re gonna get production rolling. I’d love to say four weeks but I don’t think that’s realistic. I think it’s going to be more at least eight, probably 12. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Recently, the FDA said it would help foreign manufacturers stay on the U.S. market for the long term, in an effort to diversify the formula supply here.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf previously predicted the formula shortage could last until July. He said Tuesday that retail data show that supplies have improved with increases in both U.S. production and imports.

“What you’re going to see is a gradual climbing out of the current situation as more and more formula becomes available,” Califf said.

In the meantime, any parents continue to turn to alternatives to buying baby formula by turning to Facebook groups and ordering online.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

Some customers are now reluctant to use self-checkout

people shopping in storePhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Anytime you go shopping, you're probably noticing a common trend. There are more and more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you. It can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are 21 Targets in Chicago alone, the most in the United States. You can staff each store with several cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WGN Radio

DEA warns of deadly drugs at Lollapalooza

Luis Agostini, public information officer of U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Chicago Division, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how drug dealers looking to capitalize off young concert-goers at this years Lollapalooza might be selling fentanyl-laced products that could lead to an overdose. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Europe#Iri#Abbott Nutrition
WGN Radio

Mega Millions rolls to $790 million

The Mega Millions jackpot rolled on Friday evening and is now worth a sweltering $790 million, according to a news release from the Illinois Lottery. This is the largest Mega Millions jackpot on offer in the past 18 months. If won, this would be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot won – and the fourth […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
The Associated Press

China launches one of 2 lab modules to join space station

BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday launched one of two laboratory modules to complete its permanent orbiting space station. The Wentian was launched from tropical Hainan Island with a large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watching. Designed for science and biology experiments, the module lifted off on the Long March 5B remote 3 rocket, and spent roughly eight minutes in flight before it entered orbit, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. A second lab module, called the Mengtian, is due to be launched in October, and both will join the Tiangong space station. Three astronauts are already living in the core module and will oversee the arrival and docking of the lab. The launch is the third since the Chinese space station entered its construction phase. It was preceded by the Tianzhou-class cargo spacecraft and the Shenzhou-14 crewed spacecraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WGN Radio

Family Dollar recalls 425 over-the-counter products that were improperly stored

(NEXSTAR) – National dollar store chain Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products after they were stored outside of the temperature requirements, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday. The products, which include toothpaste, lip balms, deodorants, lotions, sleep aids, and more, were inadvertently shipped to some Family...
RETAIL
WGN Radio

Biden experiencing ‘very mild symptoms’ after testing positive for COVID-19

(The Hill) – President Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House announced in a statement. The president, who is 79 years old, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but the development is certain to trigger concerns about his health given his age. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy given to patients with COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy