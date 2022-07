There's debate about what, if anything, the Justice Department might do. Lawfare's Ben Wittes and Quinta Jurecic talk about this with NPR's Michel Martin. It was yet another disturbing and illuminating week of hearings by the House committee investigating the attempted coup on January 6 as the committee detailed what former president did or, more accurately, did not do to stop the mob he had summoned to the U.S. Capitol. Here's vice chair Liz Cheney questioning former White House counsel Pat Cipollone about the president's response to the violence at the Capitol.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO