Ventura County, CA

To see who’s breaking drought rules, turn to this science teacher’s map

By Hosted by Steve Chiotakis
kcrw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSatellite imagery can show whether households are complying with watering rules during the drought. One Ventura County science...

www.kcrw.com

Surfline

Code Red Lines in Northern California

There’s been an ongoing battle over the title of “Surf City, California” for years now — Huntington Beach versus Santa Cruz. Well, in case there’s ever been any debate — this summer in particular, with its nagging south winds in SoCal — has proven hands down: Santa Cruz is Surf City. Maybe not for marketing people or tourism agencies, but for surfers. This little south-facing town 72 minutes south of San Francisco has seen more rideable to good days over the last couple months than anywhere else in the state. And while “PUMPING!” is not one of our official report ratings, this last Code Red swell inspired us to reach out to the product team to see if it could be added. (They haven’t gotten back to us yet. Might be the all caps/exclamation mark thing.)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
capitolweekly.net

Sea level rise, a wild coast and a trip to ‘The Ranch,’ a surfer’s paradise

A unique stretch of southern California coastline has remained untrammeled due to a mix of geography and private property. Will climate change destroy it?. The sea levels keep rising here, and when you get out of your car and walk the Golden State, you can’t help but think about what Californians will lose when irreplaceable stretches of its iconic coast get inundated and eroded due to climate change.
TRAVEL
CBS LA

Southern California could go from hot, dry, windy conditions to monsoon showers this weekend

Southern California could be in for some weather whiplash this weekend.Hot, dry, and windy conditions could make way for thunderstorms in the region's mountains all next next week, according to meteorologist Alex Biston.A red flag warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday across Los Angeles County mountains from the I-5 Corridor to Lake Hughes, signaling a risk of critical fire weather conditions. Further east, an excessive heat warning is in place across the Coachella Valley through Friday night, with temperatures ranging from 114 to 118 degrees in the low deserts.And while bone dry Southern California could use some rain, the system forecast to arrive this weekend includes monsoonal moisture and thunderstorms. A chance of thunderstorms begin Sunday, but increase into Monday and continue throughout much of the week.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
westsideconnect.com

The case for banning front lawns is stronger than ever

Man-made climate change is not the source of California’s water woes. I guarantee that some people will read those 11 words and dismiss anyone who utters them as a climate change denier or at least a member of the Flat Earth Society. But the science and history are absolutely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
County
Ventura County, CA
visitventuraca.com

Quirky, Hidden, Unique Places in Ventura

We don’t have a Gum Wall – we prefer to keep our gum in our mouth – but in Ventura we do have two (sometimes hidden) World War II gun turrets on the beach, the office where Johnny Cash hammered out business deals, and the church that inadvertently led to Cash’s famed Folsom Prison concert. Plus, Perry Mason’s real-life office, a haunted adobe, and a memorial to the greatest surfing dog ever – a memorial that will happily remind you that there are so many good things in life.
VENTURA, CA
KCET

Can Desalination Be a Solution for Drought in SoCal?

California is currently suffering through its worst drought in over 1,200 years, a fact painfully illustrated by a hot, dry summer, nearly empty reservoirs, and a historically diminished Colorado River. New water restrictions have gone into effect across the state. As California scrambles to conserve water, desalination plants, facilities that use reverse osmosis filters to purify seawater and transform it into drinking water, have increasingly become part of the discussion.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
kclu.org

Ventura County detectives break up Southern California brothel ring

Ventura County prosecutors say eight people have pled guilty to charges they ran a half dozen brothels in Southern California disguised as legitimate businesses. The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force started an investigation in September of 2020, after seeing online ads offering sex. It led them to businesses in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
#San Bernardino Mountains#Science Teacher#Birds#Tribe#Californians
spectrumnews1.com

Renowned artist space to close in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. — Kevin Carman, a stone sculptor, says the place where he and other artists gather to chisel stone is comparable to famous places in Italy where the masters did their work. “No city on the planet has a concentration… of stone sculptors… like Ventura does because of...
VENTURA, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County COVID cases, hospitalizations, deaths keep rising

The number of people hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection in Orange County was 315, with 50 of those patients being treated in intensive care, according to the latest state figures. The hospitalizations reported Friday cap Orange County’s COVID-19 Omicron-variant-driven summer wave, which continues to push infection rates and hospitalizations upward,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Science
CBS LA

Torrance tiny home village provides hope for those experiencing homelessness

A 40-unit tiny home village in Torrance is giving hope to those experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles. The homes are 64 square feet each. The village also consists of shared restrooms and showers. Jonathan McCutcheon is a resident at the village. "I felt like I was doing everything I needed to do, and I still got the raw end of the deal," he told CBSLA Friday. The Torrance native held odd jobs to support himself and his eight-year-old son, but barely made ends meet. One day while he was sleeping in his car, a Torrance police officer asked him if he needed help,...
TORRANCE, CA
Ventura County Reporter

FRIENDLIER SKIES? | Airport director hopes layout plan, improved communication will settle turbulent relations with Camarillo officials

PICTURED: Camarillo Airport looking towards Camarillo. Photo submitted. Keith Freitas started out his new job as Ventura County Director of Airports in November by apologizing for a communication breakdown that left many people fearful that giant Amazon cargo jets could soon be charting a course to land at Camarillo Airport.
CAMARILLO, CA

