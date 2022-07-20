Dress to Impress For The Grown And Sexy Prom In Belton, Texas

Have you spotted these two people on the side of the road handing out Bibles in and around Killeen, Texas? I certainly have, and after passing by them several times, I decided to stop and talk. I'm glad I did! This has got to be by far my favorite article to share with Killeen, Texas. It’s practically a movie that needs to be made, and I am so honored to be the person to help share their story.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO