ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Dress to Impress For The Grown And Sexy Prom In Belton, Texas

By Piggie
KTEM NewsRadio
KTEM NewsRadio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The good people of Central Texas will welcome any chance to attend a great party, and there's one coming up that you definitely do not want to miss. The good news is that you've got plenty of time to pick the perfect dress or suit. Events with Amey announced...

ktemnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk 860 KSFA

Check Out This Private Luxury Escape in Killeen, Texas

While I haven’t spent a lot of time in Killeen, Texas, if I owned a piece of property like this one, I’m not sure if I would ever leave the house. This beautiful home is top notch and comes with some amazing views but it also comes with the highest list price for any home in Killeen coming in at $5,995,000.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco pastor fills stomachs and hearts with donated food trailer

When Pastor Albert Fuentes heard about the tragedy in Uvalde he knew exactly what he needed to do. He packed up his trailer, the Disaster Relief Food Kitchen, loaded with over 600 meals, rallied more than 30 volunteers and set out to serve up delicious food with a side of compassion to families who needed it most. His mission: show people love.
WACO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Killeen, Texas Couple Are On A Mission To Spread The Word of God

Have you spotted these two people on the side of the road handing out Bibles in and around Killeen, Texas? I certainly have, and after passing by them several times, I decided to stop and talk. I'm glad I did! This has got to be by far my favorite article to share with Killeen, Texas. It’s practically a movie that needs to be made, and I am so honored to be the person to help share their story.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
County
Bell County, TX
Belton, TX
Lifestyle
City
Belton, TX
Bell County, TX
Lifestyle
City
Killeen, TX
KWTX

Pet of the Week for July 22: Orion

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, June 24, is Orion!. To learn more about how you can adopt Orion, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Top 5 Restaurants in Belton, Texas for 2022: Do You Agree?

Every day, the battle cry at my home is "What's for dinner?" Can you relate?. I know that sometimes, it's so much easier to just hop in the car and go to a restaurant, but then you still have to make decisions. There are a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. Do we want tacos, barbeque, or Asian food? Didn't that new place get some bad reviews?
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Central Texas teen turns passion for baking into a thriving business

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A local teenager has turned her passion for baking into big business. Riley Walker, 15, of Lorena, is the owner of Riley’s Cookie Co., a business offering decorated sugar cookies which she started when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown in 2020. Riley is...
LORENA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Dress#Central Texas#Alcohol#Grown Sexy Adult Prom
KCEN

Sign Wars rage on in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It's the war you didn't see coming. It's taken the Copperas Cove community by surprise, and they're absolutely loving it. Recently, Monty's Steak Brew and BBQ Owner Monty Montanez started taking little jabs at businesses in the area. He started with Bill French's Jewelry store and has since mentioned other businesses on his storefront sign making little jokes.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young mom in Waco will be disabled for the rest of her life following a trail ride party over the weekend which ended in tragedy. Helena Evans, 20, says she was ran over and dragged for miles during a trail ride event in Centerville Saturday, causing her leg to have to be amputated.
KTEM NewsRadio

Houston, Texas Fan in Need Tries to Sell JJ Watt Jersey, Gets This

A Houston, Texas family was struggling to pay for a funeral they couldn't afford, and got a big surprise while trying to raise the money for expenses. In the past month, Jennifer Simpson and her aunt Tara Roderick have been trying to raise money to give their grandfather, Jerry Roderick Sr. the service that he deserved, but money was a problem.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

H-E-B opens e-commerce fulfillment center in Central Texas to serve online shoppers

LEANDER, Texas – Texas grocery giant H-E-B opened a 50,000-square-foot fulfillment center in the Hill Country to support the demand for online shopping. H-E-B said the e-commerce fulfillment center in Leander will help with Curbside and Home Delivery orders in the city and surrounding counties in Central Texas. Leander is located in Williamson County, just north of Austin.
LEANDER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
koxe.com

Dustin David Scott, 41, of Georgetown

Dustin David Scott made his final exit from the stage of life on July 6, 2022. Sadly, after recovering from addiction, his body finally succumbed to the effects of the disease of alcoholism. He was 41 years of age and lived in Georgetown, Texas. Dustin was born in San Angelo, Texas, on February 25, 1981, to Amy and David Scott. He leaves behind his parents (Georgetown, Texas) and his two sisters and their families; Misty Scott Adair and John Adair and sons, Ian and Eliot (Georgetown, Texas), Jessica Scott Martin and Jon Martin and children, Billie Louise and Hiram (Chicago, Illinois), and grandfather, Sonny Anderson (Sonora, Texas). He also is survived by his treasured canine companion, Cash.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KWTX

Built on a Name: Waco’s Paul Tyson field

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Often stadiums are named after people and at first communities are familiar, but years later their name might remain on the stadium while their story and legacy starts to fade. We’re trying to tell those stories. This week we’re featuring Waco’s Paul Tyson field, named after...
WACO, TX
Thrillist

The 10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Austin

Austin isn’t exactly swimming in seafood restaurants—it’s Houston and the cities along the Gulf Coast that get all the glory when it comes to deep-fried ocean treats. But that’s not fair. In 2022, if we can get perfect avocados in NYC, we sure as hell can get fresh juicy shrimp, fish, oysters, crab, lobster and of course, crawfish, up here in Central Texas. We’re not in space y’know!
AUSTIN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy