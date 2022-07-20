ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarpy County, NE

People accused of shooting fireworks at family arrested in Sarpy County

By Luna Stephens Omaha World-Herald
 3 days ago

A group of people said to have shot fireworks at a family near 132nd and Harrison Streets on the Fourth of July have been arrested, Sarpy County officials said Wednesday. At a press conference at the Sheriff's Office in Papillion, officials announced the arrests of a 40-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman...

News Channel Nebraska

Sarpy County CASA director arrested, placed on leave

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The director of Sarpy County CASA was arrested Thursday night and booked for allegedly stealing money from the organization she leads. Paula Creps leads Sarpy County CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children. It advocates for children in foster care. Sarpy County...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
Sarpy County CASA director arrested on suspicion of theft

OMAHA — The director of a Sarpy County program that supports children has been arrested on suspicion of theft. Paula Creps, who has led the organization since late 2015, was arrested Thursday, according to a press release from Sarpy County. The organization provides court-appointed special advocates for children in foster care in Sarpy County.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Omaha man faces drug and weapons charges in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 58-year-old Scott Wuster, of Omaha, NE. Wuster was stopped at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on Boxelder Avenue south of Highway 34. He was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana-1st Offense (Serious Misdemeanor) and Possession of an Offensive Weapon (Class D Felony).
News Channel Nebraska

Employee held at gunpoint during robbery in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A store robbery on July 22 is being investigated by the Omaha Police Department. OPD said police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Speedee Mart, 2920 S 120th St, on Friday at 11:45 p.m. Officials said the store employee reported a black man had come...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

UPDATE: LPD Stabbing Investigation Underway

Update: The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred at 11th and ‘N’ Street on Friday. Officers responding to the call at 9:30 a.m. of a stabbing and discovered a 37-year-old Lincoln man with critical injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital and his injuries were determined to be life-threatening. He currently remains hospitalized.
LINCOLN, NE
kwayradio.com

Charles City Man Arrested After Strange Violence

A Charles City man was arrested in Council Bluffs on Wednesday after allegedly crashing his car into his neighbor’s home intentionally because he believed they were flying stealth drones over his property, according to KIMT. 51 year old James Foster Jr. is accused of deliberately crashing his car into his neighbor’s home on July 12th before backing up and driving his car through an overhead door on an outbuilding. The car became stuck at that point, so Foster went home. When police showed up at Foster’s home he allegedly charged at them in an aggressive manner. Police say he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred his speech but he refused to take a sobriety test or give a urine specimen. Foster has been charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, first degree Burglary, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and OWI- 1st offense. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $43,000 cash only bond.
CHARLES CITY, IA
klin.com

Arrests Made After Hours Long Argument At Lincoln Apartment Building

Lincoln Police are investigating cases of vandalism’s, assaults, robbery and disturbing the peace at an apartment building in the 600 block of Capitol Avenue Thursday. Officers were first called to the building around 4 p.m. after there was a report of pepper spray used in the building. Officers found two groups of residents had been arguing throughout the day.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Omaha man charged with beating Upland woman

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is a suspect in a brutal beating earlier this week in Upland. Robert Wigget, 34, is charged in Franklin County with First Degree Assault, felony Theft and being a Habitual Criminal. Court documents indicate a woman accused him of beating her Tuesday. The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her face and was transferred to CHI-Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney. She had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.
UPLAND, NE
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) Two people were charged with Possession of Contraband on or in the grounds of a Correctional Facility in Pottawattamie County. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Christopher Logan Meadows and 50-year-old Janelle Marie Young were both charged on Thursday after a Deputy was dispatched to the Jail for illegal substances found inside of the facility.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Arrest Two Page County Teens

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested two people following a traffic stop. On Wednesday, Police stopped a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Savannah Schenck of Shenandoah in the 1700 block of North Broadway Street for failing to stop at a traffic light. Subsequently, Police took Schenck into custody for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Additionally, Officer’s arrested 19-year-old Phoebe Johnson of Shenandoah, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
RED OAK, IA
1011now.com

Suspect in custody for downtown Lincoln stabbing

A Lincoln family says the previous owners didn’t disclose the termite infestation and the inspector didn't notice. Five new teachers in Nebraska have received a memorial scholarship, honoring a teacher who was tragically killed in a hunting accident last year.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Teens accused of 2021 homicide in Omaha appear in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Prosecutors say three teens were hunting for people when they allegedly stole a car last year and headed for enemy gang territory. An Omaha police detective spent three hours on the witness stand at the Douglas County courthouse. Thursday afternoon, outlining several violent events over just a few days in June of 2021 including murder.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pepper spray incident leads to two arrests

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area responded to a report of a person spraying pepper spray indoors. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Capital Avenue on a report of a person spraying pepper spray in the building.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three people sentenced in federal court following meth trafficking convictions

OMAHA, Neb. -- Three people were sentenced in federal court in Omaha on meth-related drug trafficking charges. 30-year-old Nzingha Eureka Simmons and 38-year-old Todd Daniel Kowal were sentenced Wednesday for their participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy. 40-year-old Omar Vaillant, Jr. was sentenced Thursday on drug trafficking and firearm convictions.
OMAHA, NE

