You've probably tried to undo changes in Microsoft Word at some point. You make a mistake (or mistakes), hit Ctrl + Z, and the changes are reversed—easy peasy. Any time you're making changes on Word, Excel, or PowerPoint files, remember that you're able to undo up to 100 changes by default. If you made a mistake, kept working, and realized a few minutes later you want to undo all changes, there's a chance you might not be able to.

