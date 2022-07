Our roundup of recent Wellesley, Mass. sports news:. Wellesley been an absolute golfing hotbed of late. Wellesley High’s girls’ team took third at states. Wellesley High grad Michael Thorbjorsen played at the U.S. Open (which about half of Wellesley must have attended based on the amount of swag I’ve seen around town…) and then finished fourth at the Travelers Championship shortly after. Then Conner Willett of Wellesley grabbed headlines by winning the Massachusetts Amateur Championship under the most difficult of personal circumstances.

