Listen to Japanese Breakfast’s new Korean version of “Be Sweet”

By Will Kirkpatrick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philly-rooted indie rock stars play a homecoming show this weekend at Dell Music Center for Connor Barwin’s Make The World Better foundation benefit. Michelle Zauner – indie rock superstar, New York Times bestselling author, and microbrew aficionado – has rereleased her band Japanese Breakfast‘s 2021 hit song “Be Sweet” in...

