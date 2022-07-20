ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cresco, IA

EV charging station to be installed in fall

Cresco Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRESCO - Council members learned the EV (Electric Vehicle) charging station has been ordered and will be installed this fall, according to City Clerk Michelle Elton. She explained a VW Settlement Grant is paying for 90% of the cost. The charging station will be located in the southeast corner of Fareway’s...

