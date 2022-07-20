ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cresco, IA

Cresco man tops off four months of lottery luck

Cresco Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRESCO - Randall Oelmann of Cresco unexpectedly took two days of PTO on July 11-12 from his job at Alum-Line. He had a good excuse. Oelmann had to cash in his $100,000 winning “Cash” scratch game!. “Saturday morning, between 9:30 and 10, I went to (Cresco) Fareway...

www.crescotimes.com

