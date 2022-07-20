ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cresco, IA

Farmers Market Manager Project launches

Cresco Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHEAST IOWA - Visitors to several local farmers markets across Northeast Iowa may notice a few changes this season. Six markets–Cresco, Decorah, Guttenberg, Independence, Oelwein, and Postville–will be part of a regional project working to ensure the sustainability and success of farmers markets by supporting and enhancing the role of market...

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company with major manure leak didn’t get permit to build other facility, DNR says

The construction of a northwest Iowa facility that captures methane from cow manure was started without permission from state regulators, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Gevo, based in Colorado, has three manure digesters in Lyon and Sioux Counties. They catch gas from the manure of dairy farms and process it into renewable […] The post Company with major manure leak didn’t get permit to build other facility, DNR says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New pilot program studying the impacts of giving low-income Iowans $500 a month

DES MOINES, Iowa — This fall, Mid-Iowa Health Foundation is kicking off a basic income pilot program. “Those early findings are really pointing to the ways in which having a sustained basic income allows people to pivot to a more secure financial situation," says CEO and President of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation, Nalo Johnson.
IOWA STATE
Waterloo Journal

Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $4.65 million in grant funding for the following three projects through Destination Iowa

Waterloo, IA – State officials have announced that the $100 million program reportedly invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents. Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation were jointly awarded $3,500,000 to pave 16 miles...
WATERLOO, IA
1380kcim.com

Rep. Feenstra Warns Of Harsh Effects On Iowa Families As Fed Tries To Slow Inflationary Pressures

Iowa Fourth District Congressman, Randy Feenstra, is continuing to sound the alarm on inflation after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit a 40-year high in June. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CPI, which measures the cost of goods and services, increased by 9.1 percent in June. According to Feenstra, Americans who were already hurting from inflationary pressures are really beginning to suffer. He says, “In Iowa, families are sitting around the kitchen table trying to figure out how they are going to make ends meet because of skyrocketing inflation. Gas and grocery prices are at record highs while paychecks are shrinking in real terms. Now, the Federal Reserve’s efforts to combat inflation by increasing interest rates are having a direct effect on the family budget. Payments on car, home, and other loans will increase due to Democrats’ wasteful spending, which is fueling inflation, draining savings, and making life harder for working families.” He urged the Biden Administration to focus on policies that support supply-side economics, such as reducing taxation, removing unnecessary regulations, and promoting free market trade. Feenstra made his comments Wednesday during a House Committee on the Budget hearing.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Large support from Iowans for Freedom Amendment heading into November

A new poll shows large support among likely Iowa voters for the Freedom Amendment heading into the November general election. The Freedom Amendment would add Second Amendment protections to Iowa’s state constitution. Only six states, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Maryland, California, New York and New Jersey, do not have language in their respective state constitutions that protects the right of their citizens to keep and bear arms.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Help Wanted: These 5 occupations are most needed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 90,000 jobs are posted on theIowa Works website, and a listing of the top 25 postings shows there is a great need for nurses and truck drivers. Registered nurses make up the top spot, with nearly 4,800 jobs posted. The state has need for...
IOWA STATE
rejournals.com

Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors closes two-property health portfolio in Iowa

Physician Real Estate Capital Advisors closed the $16.4 million sale of the two-property UnityPoint Health Portfolio at 2413 W. Ridgeway and 419 Donald St. in Waterloo, Iowa. PRECAP Managing Principal Scott Niedergang and JDS Real Estate Services, Inc. represented both the seller, a physician partnership, and the all-cash buyer, a net leased fund structured as a Delaware Statutory Trust.
WATERLOO, IA
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Gas Station Sold Gas For $2!

Remember paying less than $3 for a gallon of gas? These high prices we have been dealing has made it seem like $2 gas was so long ago, so one conservative group is reminding Iowans of a time with lower gas prices. Americans for Prosperity Iowa is the group that...
IOWA STATE
KBUR

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising in Iowa

Des Moines, IA- COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Iowa continued to rise over the past week. The Des Moines Register reports that, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the number of people hospitalized in Iowa increased over the past week to 256, the most people hospitalized in a weekly update since February. Of those cases, 23 required intensive care.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids requesting state funding for 'Roundhouse'

Our Town Kalona: Durant teacher giving trade experience to high schoolers. This summer a team of high schoolers is learning important skills by renovating a home in Kalona. Students wearing green bandanas for mental health/suicide awareness. Updated: 7 hours ago. One in thirteen high school students in Iowa have attempted...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

Iowa State Fair Welcomes An Addition To The Famous Butter Statue

Whether you have attended the Iowa State Fair or not, you have probably heard of the infamous butter cow. This buttery tradition started back in 1911 when J.K. Daniels sculpted the first cow. Daniels was succeeded by J.E. Wallace and then Earl Frank Dutt before Norma “Duffy” Lyon of Toledo took the reins in 1960 as the first female butter cow sculptor. Duffy was succeeded by Sarah Pratt in 2006.
TOLEDO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

UnityPoint Clinic showcases it's new location in Marion

Marion — UnityPoint Clinic held an ribbon cutting ceremony at it's newest location in Marion Wednesday evening. A Public Open House took place after the ribbon cutting, showcasing the new clinic to residents and city officials. The new clinic is located at 3731 Irish Drive in Marion, across from...
MARION, IA
iowa.media

Anamosa church found in violation of zoning

A letter of zoning violation was sent to the Apostolic Assembly of Anamosa, located on Highway 151, west of the City of Anamosa. Land Use Administrator Michele Lubben explained the situation to the Jones County Supervisors during their July 5 board meeting. The church is located in the agricultural district.
ANAMOSA, IA

