Hilda and Jesse

You may have seen the term "ganache" on dessert menus and gotten the idea that it's pretty much a fancy term for "frosting," and yes, to some extent, this may be true, menu-speak being what it is. A true ganache, however, is something that recipe developer Eric Ngo explains is "chocolate and a liquid, that liquid often being heavy cream." While the ganache he makes here is a dark chocolate one, he says "there's such thing as dark, milk, and white chocolate ganache," and he says that instead of cream you could use milk or even a fruit purée. In candy form, he says ganache is known as chocolate truffles.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO