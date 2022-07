LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A group of international students from Estonia has begun sanctioned door-to-door sales in Emporia. The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center says in a Facebook post on July 23 that as of today, male students from Estonia will go door-to-door in residential areas. It noted that these students do have permission from the City to sell educational books for the next six weeks.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO