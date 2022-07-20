ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Rockstar posts hundreds of new job listings and we bet they're for Grand Theft Auto 6

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjCJg_0gmpzMNH00
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

You've probably heard that Rockstar is working on "a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series," which until we get a proper and official title we are calling Grand Theft Auto 6 (opens in new tab). We expect that the release is still a long way off, optimistically 2024, and maybe even further down the road for PC players. But work on the project appears to be spinning up in earnest, because Rockstar is very suddenly looking to hire a small city of people.

Rockstar's careers page (opens in new tab) lists all kinds of openings at its studios around the world, but what's really interesting is the list of jobs posted on Hitmarker (opens in new tab), a careers website dedicated to gaming and esports jobs. The site lists a whopping 226 jobs at Rockstar, all of which were posted within the past month. 75 of the new job listings went up within the past 24 hours, in fact.

The listings cover a wide range of disciplines, from Associate Production Coordinator: Accessibility in Dundee to Senior Product Manager, Social in New York, Game Tester in Bangalore, Animation R&D Programmer: Computer Vision and ML in Oakville, and Microsoft SQL Server Developer in Andover—and that's all just from the first of eight pages. Alas, none of the listings I've looked at reveal anything about Grand Theft Auto 6, but they do indicate that Rocktar has no intention of closing the door on GTA Online anytime soon: Several job listings are for the ongoing support of the Rockstar Social Club and its online games.

Now, it's possible—possible—that Rockstar is bringing all these people onboard for something else entirely. Maybe Manhunt is coming back, or maybe we'll finally get that new Bully we've all been waiting for; personally, I'd love to see a new Midnight Club. (Yes, Max Payne 4 is my real priority, but I maintain that the best idea for that is to just give it to Remedy.) Rockstar Table Tennis 2? Sure, why not. But keep in mind that it's been a decade since Rockstar made a game that wasn't either GTA or Red Dead, and earlier this month Rockstar announced the end of "major" Red Dead Online content updates (opens in new tab)—specifically because it's focusing resources on Grand Theft Auto 6.

It's a long shot, but it's possible that we could hear more about the status of GTA6 in a few weeks. Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, will announce its first-quarter financial results for the 2023 fiscal year on August 8.

Thanks, PCGamesN (opens in new tab).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msGaE_0gmpzMNH00

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

Comments / 2

Related
GAMINGbible

Rockstar Cancels Another Long-Awaited Game In Favour Of 'GTA 6', Says Insider

It looks like Rockstar is almost entirely focused on Grand Theft Auto VI at the moment, with multiple projects reportedly being put on hold in favour of the upcoming sequel. Last week reports surfaced that suggested the long-rumoured remakes of GTA IV and Red Dead Redemption have been put on hold. While it was initially suspected this was in response to the fan reaction to the god-awful Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, it's since been claimed that Rockstar has decided it's time to put GTA VI ahead of everything else.
VIDEO GAMES
Vibe

Tee Grizzley Makes About $200K Per Month Playing Grand Theft Auto

Earlier this year, Tee Grizzley signed with gaming organization and lifestyle brand XSET. The Detroit rhymer took his role-playing Grand Theft Auto server, Grizzly World, to the masses, allowing paid members to join the online gaming community. Now, Grizzley is sharing just how much he makes playing the Rockstar Games property each month.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Reportedly Won't Have Major GTA 5 Feature

A new GTA 6 report relays word that the next Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games will not contain one of the biggest features and key selling points of GTA 5. While Rockstar Games confirmed back in February that the next installment in the series was indeed in development, it's not formally announced the game, let alone revealed it. And because neither of these things have happened, it's consequently not said a word about the game itself. In the place of Rockstar's silence has been a metric ton of rumors and "leaks" from a wide range of sources, with everything between anonymous Reddit users to some of the most prominent journalists in the industry having something to say about what is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockstar#Grand Theft Auto 6#Grand Theft Auto Online#Action Game#Video Game#Social#Oakville#Rocktar#Gta
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Australia's notorious Hells Angels bikie gang is getting a massive $78k payday after an online retailer sold products using its logo WITHOUT permission

Melbourne-based online retailer Redbubble has been ordered to pay $78,000 to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club after it sold items displaying the bikie club's logo without obtaining permission. Redbubble is an online marketplace which provides a platform for users to upload images to be printed on merchandise including stickers, mugs,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Jobs
ComicBook

GameStop Announces New In-Store PS5 Restock

GameStop has announced a new PS5 restock for the weekend, allowing for a new wave of potential current-gen console owners! It seems like PlayStation 5s are becoming more and more available as GameStop seems to be increasing the frequency of these different restocks. Whether or not this actually means anything for if or when they'll become available on store shelves and actually be able to stay there and not immediately sell out is a mystery at the moment. Nonetheless, GameStop's last PS5 restock was about a week ago, meaning the retailer is getting its hands on plenty of consoles on a regular basis.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Get 7 Assassin's Creed Games

PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra have been bolstered with seven different Assassin's Creed games. Ubisoft is set to be a major partner of PlayStation Plus going forward, with the partnership beginning with the addition of some legacy Assassin's Creed games. And this is fitting given that Ubisoft remains best known for Assassin's Creed. So, if you're going to have a partnership with Ubisoft, you'd expect Assassin's Creed games.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass adds a modern classic RPG this month

The latest bunch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass have been announced, and there’s a few big names among them. The most tantalizing game in the new Xbox Game Pass line-up is Torment: Tides of Numenera. It's the spiritual successor to Planescape: Torment that harkens back to the early days of isometric RPGs. Expect a story rich in characters, lots of difficult decisions to bear, and an offbeat science fantasy world. It isn’t often games like this make it to console, but between Tides of Numenera, the Wasteland series, and the original Fallout, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are spoiled for choice.
VIDEO GAMES
Fortune

Elon Musk swore in March not to sell any Bitcoin, but Tesla cashed out 75% of its Bitcoin holdings amid the crypto winter just months later

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Electric vehicle maker Tesla sold $936 million worth of Bitcoin, 75% of its holdings, in the second quarter, according to a shareholder deck released in anticipation of its earnings call on Wednesday.
STOCKS
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy