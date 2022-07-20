ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
40-year-old Man Fatally Shot Inside Camden, NJ, Store Tuesday Morning

By Chris Coleman
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man in Camden Tuesday morning. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just before 11 AM, officers with the Camden County Metro Police Department responded to Fortuna Grocery at Louis and...

CBS Philly

Prosecutors: Yaphet Norman Arrested, Charged With Murder Of Camden Store Owner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a Camden bodega owner during a robbery attempt. Prosecutors say Yaphet Norman was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with felony murder. He’s accused of killing Luis Morales Tuesday morning at the Fortuna Mini Market in Camden. Norman is currently being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.
CAMDEN, NJ
