ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. House Democrats take up Federal Assault Weapons ban

By Alexandra Limon
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnbvO_0gmpvHX800

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Almost 20 years after the Federal Assault Weapons Ban expired, a House committee has taken up the bill aiming to ban assault-style weapons, as Republicans push back against efforts to pass more gun laws.

In a hearing, Congressman David Cicilline (D-RI) played audio from the moments a gunman opened fire on students at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School. He also called mass shootings a uniquely American problem magnified by easy access to assault-style weapons.

“There are more guns than people in this country, more mass shootings than days in the year,” Cicilline said.

He added “these bullets don’t just pierce, they explode inside the victim’s body and decimate them. For God’s sake, parents in Uvalde had to identify their children via DNA sample because the bullets ripped their children apart.”

Democrats are pushing to renew the federal bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines that expired in 2004.

However, Florida Republican congressman Greg Steube said his time in the military showed him AR-15-style rifles are not weapons of war as Democrats call them.

“You are issued weapons that allow for fully automatic and three-round bursts,” Steube said. “That’s already banned.”

Republican Ohio congressman Jim Jordan argued the Second Amendment prevents Congress from banning any weapons.

“The right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed, plain and simple. It doesn’t say the right to keep and bear muskets,” Jordan said.

Meanwhile, Democrats hope the U.S. House will soon pass the proposed ban on assault weapons.

“Perhaps sometime today our Republican friends will explain to us why their interpretation of the Second Amendment wouldn’t prohibit us from banning tanks or jet bombers,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

EPPD: 2 men seriously injured from party shooting, 1 is life-threatening

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A shooting took place overnight in a Far East El Paso neighborhood that put one man (21 yr.) fighting for his life with what are considered life-threatening injuries. One other (22 yr.) is critically injured. Two others were treated with minor injuries. EPPD were notified of a large party at […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Rodney Davis’ loss in Tuesday’s Illinois GOP primary is opening up a committee gavel next year — if Republicans retake the majority.

Davis was in line to lead the House Administration Committee, which has oversight over Capitol security, election reforms and other issues. What’s happening: Rep. Rodney Davis’s loss on Tuesday night — in a closely watched primary against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) — is sparking another round of musical chairs as Republicans eye potential House committee gavels next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
International Business Times

Biden Pushes To Ban Assault Weapons, Gets Heckled At Gun Violence Event

A man whose son was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden's remarks at the White House on Monday during an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was murdered...
PARKLAND, FL
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Republicans#American
MSNBC

Raskin ethers Republican’s Second Amendment argument

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a former constitutional law professor, has made a habit of laying into his Republican colleagues for their moronic interpretations of American law. Perhaps you remember: In March, he schooled former Trump White House staffers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino with an explainer on why...
MARYLAND STATE
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

House committee approves first assault weapons ban bill in decades

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday moved a bill banning assault weapons forward, but it’s unclear if the legislation has enough support to pass a floor vote. Democratic Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Henry Cuellar of Texas have said they won’t support the bill, while Republican Reps. Chris Jacobs of New York and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois have said they are open to voting for a ban, according to The Hill. House Democrats have a four-vote margin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

David Hogg Interrupts Hearing on Proposed Assault Weapons Ban, Tells Lawmaker: 'You Are Perpetuating Violence'

Activist and mass shooting survivor David Hogg was escorted out of the room Wednesday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on a proposed ban of assault weapons. Hogg, who was a student in at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 when a gunman opened fire and killed 17, interrupted Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs after he suggested that a bill to ban certain semi-automatic rifles would prevent U.S. citizens from protecting themselves from an "invasion on our southern border," NBC News reports.
PARKLAND, FL
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy