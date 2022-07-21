ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

The Mega Millions jackpot is $630 million. Should the lucky winner take the lump sum?

By Evan Moore
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNYDU_0gmpe1xc00

After no one claimed the $555 Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night’s drawing, the purse grew to $630 million.

If a winner is announced on Friday, it would be the fifth-largest Mega Millions prize ever. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 302 million, according to lottery officials.

Unfortunately, the winner would also be faced with some pretty hefty taxes if they choose to receive the prize all at once.

The cash option for this jackpot is $359.7 million, CNBC reported. In 2018, the federal tax withholdings for winnings more than $5,000 changed from 25% to 24%, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery, meaning $86.3 million would automatically be withheld from the winner.

RELATED: What’s the secret to winning the jackpot? An NC Education Lottery official weighs in

If you had no reduction in income after winning, an additional $46.7 million would be due to the IRS, If the winner is from North Carolina, another 5.25%, or $18.9 million, would be taken out for state taxes, leaving the winner with around $208 million.

Although federal and state taxes can significantly reduce lottery winnings, there are some benefits to taking the lump-sum payment.

Are lump-sum payments the best option for lottery winners?

If a lottery winner chooses to collect their winnings in a lump sum, it gives them the opportunity to invest in high-yield financial options, like real estate and stocks, financial writer Elaine Silvestrini wrote for Annuity.org , an online resource for information about annuities.

Lump sum payments can also help winners avoid long-term income tax implications, Silvestrini wrote.

However, those who elect to receive their winnings in annuity payments, or payments that are divided and issued over a fixed period of time, can end up with more in the long run.

RELATED: Someone’s $2 ticket hit a Mega Millions jackpot near a Carolinas lake, but do they know?

In 2014, Vinh Nguyen, a California nail technician, was the sole winner of a $228.4 million Powerball jackpot. He chose to receive the money in annuity payments over 30 years , where he will receive the full amount, instead of the lump sum, which would have given him $134 million.

Annuities can also prevent winners from spending all of their money after receiving a lump sum, but since they are fixed payments, winners cannot adjust the payout terms if a financial emergency arises.

Though many believe the government keeps the money, annuity payments are generally passed to a winner’s heirs if they die, according to Silvestrini. In this situation, the remaining assets are distributed to a living beneficiary, or to an estate where the money can be disbursed to a group of beneficiaries.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
California State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Lump Sum#The Winner Is#Cnbc#An Nc Education Lottery
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
9K+
Followers
509
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy