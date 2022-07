Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho battled in a “Barbed Wire Everywhere” match in the main event of “AEW Dynamite” this week, and while it more than lived up to the promise of the name — even the ring bell and the ring announcer’s microphone were covered — it has already taken its share of criticism, including from people in the industry. Case in point: WWE Hall Of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James, who weighed in on Twitter to take shots at the company for, among other things, Tay Conti’s inability to open the shark cage containing the Jericho Appreciation Society, who had to break themselves out through the bars.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO