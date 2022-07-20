ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Put Down That Salt Shaker. It Might Help You Live 2 Years Longer

By Stephanie Brown
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new study suggested that adults who regularly add salt to their food after cooking may be at a greater risk of dying early than those who never or rarely salt their food. Eating potassium-rich fruits and vegetables may help mitigate excessive sodium consumption. Aromatic herbs and spices could...

