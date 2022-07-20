ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 3 days ago

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Cassia. County through 400 PM MDT... At 332 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. Target Area: Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 422 (below 6000ft), 425, 427, 475, AND 476 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 425 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may crate hazardous fire weather conditions.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

300-acre wildfire burning south of Pocatello

POCATELLO — Firefighters are battling a wildfire that's burning just south of Pocatello. The fire is in the Blackrock Canyon area and has scorched about 300 acres since being reported by state police around 1 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The fire ignited on the other side of South Fifth Avenue from Century High School and Western States Cat and spread away from the road in a northeast direction to a hill where it's currently burning, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

6 injured in 4-vehicle pileup near Fort Hall

FORT HALL – Six people were hospitalized following a chain reaction crash near Fort Hall Friday morning. Idaho State Police Trooper Mark Hulet tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred at 9:40 a.m. in the southbound lane of Interstate 15 between the south Blackfoot exit and Fort Hall. Hulet says traffic...
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Traffic backed up on I-15 near Fort Hall following crash

FORT HALL – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate 15 north of Fort Hall. The crash occurred at 9:48 a.m., according to an ISP spokeswoman. There aren’t many details available right now, but we know it happened in the southbound lane. Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com multiple...
FORT HALL, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead, two injured in wreck that shut down Idaho highway for three hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision which occurred on July 22, 2022, at 5:40 P.M. on US Highway 93 at 3700 N in Twin Falls County. A 2014 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on 3700 N. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on US93. The Ford failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by the Chevrolet. The driver of the Ford, a 26-year-old...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls woman dies in Highway 93 crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls woman passed away from her injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 93 in Twin Falls County early Friday evening. Idaho State Police says a Wendell man, 26, was driving a 2014 Ford Edge westbound on 3700 North, when he didn’t stop at the intersection and was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze who was headed north on Highway 93.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why The Most Dangerous City in Idaho is Close to Where You Live

Living in Idaho, most of us feel pretty safe. The population is similar to or less than most major cities in the country, and the population is spread across the state with much farmland, mountains, and so much open area. Due to people being spread out and the population not being that much, it leads to less crime and feeling safer. The biggest threats in the state are the wildlife and nature more so than the people in the area. There is still crime, as there is with any place, but it doesn't seem to be as big of an issue. There are still dangerous places, and each state has to have a town that is dubbed, 'the most dangerous.' What town or city in Idaho is the most dangerous that you want to avoid?
POCATELLO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Woman Killed in Crash on U.S. 93

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 93 south of Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police, the 44-year-old Twin Falls woman was a passenger in a Ford Edge whose driver failed to yield at the stop sign at 3700 North and the highway and collided with a Chevrolet Cruze headed north. The 26-year-old man from Wendell driving the Ford and a 25-year-old female passenger from Castleford were taken to the hospital, both had been wearing seat belts. The 40-year-old Buhl man driving the Chevrolet was wearing a seat belt and did not need hospital treatment. The crash blocked the highway for about three hours. ISP was assisted by Twin Falls County Sheriff's Department, the Filer Police Department, the Filer Fire Department, and the Twin Falls County Coroner.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#National Weather Service#Wind Gust#Advisories#Wfo Pocatello Warnings#Doppler#Oakley Reservoir#Bostetter Ranger Station#Max#Mph
kmvt

Idaho State Police investigating pursuit, crash in south central Idaho

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A chase involving a stolen vehicle started in Blaine County and ended in Lincoln County Tuesday afternoon. Idaho State Police say a juvenile driver and his passenger stole a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van, eluded officers and then crashed into a 2019 Ford F350 pickup truck at the railroad tracks on North Greenwood in Shoshone.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Juvenile Driver Attempting to Elude Police Leads to Crash on Highway in Southern Idaho, Four Injured

SHOSHONE, ID - The Idaho State Police continues to investigate a two-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Highway 26 near milepost 166 south of Shoshone, ID. According to police, a juvenile driver and his passenger were traveling westbound on US26 in a stolen 2006 Chrysler Town and Country while eluding officers. As the driver of the Chrysler attempted to negotiate a curve, they lost control of the vehicle, which went airborne, and struck the drivers side of a Ford F350 traveling southbound on US93.
SHOSHONE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
familytree.com

New Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center Opens

FamilySearch has announced the reopening of its newly renovated Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center. Located at 750 West Elva Street, the free service will introduce guests to a world of fun, interactive, personal and family discoveries. From life-sized interactive experiences, to home video conversation equipment, a recording room, access to personal help and billions of online records, the new attraction will be a popular addition to the local scene.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Twin Falls explores microtransit program as city grows

The Twin Falls city population crested above 50,000 in the 2020 census, making it a federally-designated urban area. The official census results, set to be certified early next year, require the forming of a Metropolitan Planning Organization, or an MPO, to oversee transit in the Twin Falls area. Crossing the...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Popular Toy Store Returning to Idaho Later this Year

The weather is hot, school is out and most of us are enjoying summer. Families are looking to take vacations, get outside and enjoy the weather and aren't even concerned about the fall or winter yet. It may seem far away, but it is never too early to begin thinking about Christmas and all the toys that Santa is working hard at making right now. It is never too early to start shopping and putting toys away. Toy sales have seen a major increase in the last couple of years and due to the increase in business, one popular toy store that once populated every major city in the country is set to return this year, just in time for the holidays.
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Former Idaho State Sen. Ann Rydalch dies at 86

IDAHO FALLS – A beloved member of the community died early Tuesday morning at the age of 86. Ann Rydalch passed away due to complications of a stroke that occurred on Friday evening. Rydalch, a former Idaho state senator, served her community in more ways than one over her...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Councilman Bray facing criticism for comments about police staffing, diversity and crime in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A heated discussion occurred following Thursday evening's City Council meeting regarding a previous comment made by a longtime City Council member that has been viewed by many as inappropriate. During a July 7 budget hearing at City Hall when discussing the Police Department's officer per city resident ratio being below the national average, Councilman Roger Bray reportedly said, "We have had a very efficient department, we've been able to take care of that ratio, because we are not as diverse a community as...
POCATELLO, ID
kmvt

Eden farmer discusses the impacts of crippling inflation

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the current rate of inflation hovering around 9%, many Idaho farmers are wondering when they are going to get a break, as many dealt with difficult conditions last year. Eden producer Rick Brune has been farmer for more than 30 years, harvesting crops like...
EDEN, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy