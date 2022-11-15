ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

The Rookie: Feds season 1 — next episode info, cast and everything we know about the spinoff series

By Terrell Smith
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28gim5_0gmpSPb300

The Rookie: Feds is finally on primetime!

When The Rookie viewers got to see Niecy Nash-Betts star as FBI Trainee Simone Clark during season 4 of the show, they instantly gravitated toward her familiar story. Like Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) in the series, Simone was bold and decided to make a pivot in her career a little later in life. With The Rookie fan base behind her, Simone was propelled to her own spinoff series, The Rookie: Feds .

Now that show creator Alexi Hawley is adding another crime procedural to his resume, it will be interesting to see if his name becomes further synonymous with the genre like his legendary counterpart Dick Wolf.

Here’s everything we know about The Rookie: Feds season 1.

When is the next The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode?

The Rookie: Feds is back with an all-new episode.

The latest episode titled "Countdown" debuts on Tuesday, November 15, at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. Here is the synopsis:

"While searching for a missing scientist in the Angeles National Forest, Simone and Carter uncover an eco-terrorist’s plans to detonate dirty bombs across the city. Meanwhile, Brendon taps into his own profiling tactics to find the perfect birthday gift for Laura."

Check out the promo for what's to come.

The Rookie: Feds season 1 cast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MNc1w_0gmpSPb300

Niecy Nash-Betts and James Lesure in The Rookie: Feds season 1 (Image credit: ABC/Eric McCandless)

Leading the way on this brand new series is actress Niecy Nash-Betts. She is a veteran in the TV and film business and has starred in a number of projects, including Claws as Desna Simms, Reno 911! as Deputy Raineesha Williams and When They See US as Deloris Wise. She was recently seen in Netflix 's new series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story .

Joining Nash-Betts in the spinoff as series regulars are the following:

The Rookie: Feds season 1 plot

ABC describes the synopsis of The Rookie: Feds by stating:

"From the executive producers of flagship series The Rookie comes The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of The Rookie , where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack."

The Rookie: Feds season 1 trailer and promo clips

It's here! Check out the trailer for ABC's brand new show. We have to say, we love to see Niecy Nash-Betts in her new role as Simone Clark.

ABC released another promo clip for the The Rookie: Feds on August 19. Take a look.

Back on May 16, ABC released an initial promo announcing the forthcoming series. Take a look.

How to watch The Rookie: Feds season 1

The Rookie: Feds is an ABC original series and episodes air live directly on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

If you’re someone that prefers to watch content on demand, new episodes become available on Hulu the day after they air live. In order to watch episodes on the platform, you’ll need a Hulu subscription, which can be purchased with just a few clicks of a mouse.

Once The Rookie: Feds receives an official UK release date and where to watch it, we’ll be sure to pass that information along.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

NCIS: LA Director Daniela Ruah Talks About Revisiting Deeks Family's Tragic Past, Lightly Teases NCIS Crossover

NCIS: Los Angeles original cast member Daniela Ruah stepped behind the camera yet again to direct this Sunday’s episode, which is titled “Flesh & Blood” and airs at 10:30/9:30c on CBS. In Ruah’s latest directorial effort, the NCIS team is called on to investigate when a woman is seen fleeing the scene of her husband’s murder. Elsewhere, Roberta Deeks returns to town to meet Marty and Kensi’s daughter Rosa, while Callen shares with Anna his most honest feelings about their pending nuptials. TVLine spoke with Ruah about the special subject matter touched on in this episode, Kensi and Deeks’ recent disappearing act,...
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Date for Ellen Pompeo's Final Episode as Full-Time Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans will see their favorite medical staff return Feb. 23, 2023. It also marks the highly anticipated exit of the longtime series, lead Ellen Pompeo. As revealed this summer, Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence on the show, appearing in just eight episodes. She'll remin on board behind the scenes as an executive producer. She will also provide the voiceover narration for all episodes this season. The episode titled "I'll Follow the Sun" will segway her transition and is written by executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, is Episode 7. Pompeo is switching her focus to a new Hulu limited series, which she is starring in and executive producing.
TVLine

Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More

Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
HAWAII STATE
Looper

Daniela Ruah Clears The Confusion Over Her Absence In NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4

The fourth episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 14, titled "Dead Stick," focuses primarily on the family of Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) — specifically, his father and his son. Much of the episode is devoted to a plane crash involving Sam's son Aiden Hanna (Tye White), whom the Navy believes is directly responsible for the incident. Aiden and his father are forced to try and clear his name, eventually collecting enough evidence to prove that Aiden was not at fault and actually helped save another man's life as his plane went down.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Looper

Chris O'Donnell Thought His Wife Was Going To Get Him Fired From NCIS: Los Angeles

There are numerous benefits to starring in a long-standing franchise such as "NCIS." For one, actors get the chance to be a part of an elite group of shows that so many watch and love. And if there's an itch to expand creatively, the franchise has afforded some of its cast directorial opportunities. Although fans know him best as special agent G. Callen on "NCIS: Los Angeles," Chris O'Donnell has also directed a few episodes of the hit spin-off series.
Popculture

CBS Announces Return Dates for 'Blue Bloods', 'NCIS' and More

Blue Bloods fans will not have to wait too long for the show's return after the Reagan family begin their winter break. This week, CBS announced the midseason premiere date for Blue Bloods, as well as NCIS, FBI, and other hit shows. The eye network also scheduled the premiere for True Lies, a new series inspired by the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Opens Up About Upcoming Crossover

Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles, also doubles as a director in an upcoming episode on CBS. But there is a big crossover event coming up that involves all three shows. In case you didn’t know, then NCIS: Los Angeles airs on Sundays while NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii come on Monday nights. Will we see Ruah in the crossover event? She said a pointed “Yes” when asked about it by TVLine.
HAWAII STATE
HollywoodLife

Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo

Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'NCIS' Sets Date for Three-Show Crossover

NCIS is kicking off the New Year with a three-way dance crossover event within the franchise. According to Deadline, all three NCIS shows in the franchise will crossover in a three-hour special event airing on Jan. 2. "We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCISverse crossover to...
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

Magnum PI Season 5 is not coming to NBC in November 2022

Since finding out NBC had saved Magnum PI, we’ve wanted to know one thing. When will Magnum PI Season 5 premiere on NBC? What do we know so far?. There was some bad news back in May. CBS chose to cancel Magnum PI after four seasons. Just as we got that kiss, the show was over. Well, that wasn’t the plan of those behind the scenes. The series was shopped around, and NBC stepped up to claim it.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy