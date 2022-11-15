The Rookie: Feds season 1 — next episode info, cast and everything we know about the spinoff series

The Rookie: Feds is finally on primetime!

When The Rookie viewers got to see Niecy Nash-Betts star as FBI Trainee Simone Clark during season 4 of the show, they instantly gravitated toward her familiar story. Like Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) in the series, Simone was bold and decided to make a pivot in her career a little later in life. With The Rookie fan base behind her, Simone was propelled to her own spinoff series, The Rookie: Feds .

Now that show creator Alexi Hawley is adding another crime procedural to his resume, it will be interesting to see if his name becomes further synonymous with the genre like his legendary counterpart Dick Wolf.

Here’s everything we know about The Rookie: Feds season 1.

When is the next The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode?

The Rookie: Feds is back with an all-new episode.

The latest episode titled "Countdown" debuts on Tuesday, November 15, at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. Here is the synopsis:

"While searching for a missing scientist in the Angeles National Forest, Simone and Carter uncover an eco-terrorist’s plans to detonate dirty bombs across the city. Meanwhile, Brendon taps into his own profiling tactics to find the perfect birthday gift for Laura."

Check out the promo for what's to come.

The Rookie: Feds season 1 cast

Niecy Nash-Betts and James Lesure in The Rookie: Feds season 1 (Image credit: ABC/Eric McCandless)

Leading the way on this brand new series is actress Niecy Nash-Betts. She is a veteran in the TV and film business and has starred in a number of projects, including Claws as Desna Simms, Reno 911! as Deputy Raineesha Williams and When They See US as Deloris Wise. She was recently seen in Netflix 's new series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story .

Joining Nash-Betts in the spinoff as series regulars are the following:

James Lesure ( Good Girls , Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty ) as Carter Hope

Frankie Faison ( The Village , Grey’s Anatomy ) as Christopher "Cutty" Clark

Felix Solis ( Ozark , Charmed ) as Matthew Garza

Britt Robertson ( For the People , Big Sky ) as Laura Stensen

Kevin Zegers ( Rebel , Fear the Walking Dead ) as Brendon Acres

The Rookie: Feds season 1 plot

ABC describes the synopsis of The Rookie: Feds by stating:

"From the executive producers of flagship series The Rookie comes The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of The Rookie , where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack."

The Rookie: Feds season 1 trailer and promo clips

It's here! Check out the trailer for ABC's brand new show. We have to say, we love to see Niecy Nash-Betts in her new role as Simone Clark.

ABC released another promo clip for the The Rookie: Feds on August 19. Take a look.

Back on May 16, ABC released an initial promo announcing the forthcoming series. Take a look.

How to watch The Rookie: Feds season 1

The Rookie: Feds is an ABC original series and episodes air live directly on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

If you’re someone that prefers to watch content on demand, new episodes become available on Hulu the day after they air live. In order to watch episodes on the platform, you’ll need a Hulu subscription, which can be purchased with just a few clicks of a mouse.

Once The Rookie: Feds receives an official UK release date and where to watch it, we’ll be sure to pass that information along.