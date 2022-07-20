7PM: OBR Weekly Live Stream - Now on Twitch AND Youtube!

Listen to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian or offensive coordinator Kyle Flood discuss what they value in offensive linemen and it doesn’t take long for either of them to bring up how much they like large humans like 6-foot-6-inch, 345-pound four-star prospect Payton Kirkland (Orlando, Fla./Dr. Phillips), who on Saturday became the 20th member of the Longhorns' 2023 recruiting class. Sarkisian brought Flood with him to the Forty Acres from Alabama where the two former Crimson Tide assistant coaches helped Nick Saban’s organization end the 2020 season with a win over Ohio State in the title game of the College Football Playoff behind an offensive line featuring 6-foot-6-inch, 312-pound Outland Trophy winner Alex Leatherwood as the lightest man in the trenches.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO