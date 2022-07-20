ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

7PM: OBR Weekly Live Stream - Now on Twitch AND Youtube!

By Barry McBride
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, OHIO -- We are getting closer and closer to Cleveland Browns football. Let's talk about it! Please join Fred and Barry at 7PM on OBR Weekly on Twitch AND Youtube, and Fred will...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Helwagen Chat: Monday at noon (post questions here)

Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen will host his weekly Chat on Monday at the special time of noon Eastern time. Feel free to hit the replies button and post questions on Ohio State and Big Ten football, basketball and recruiting. Steve will answer questions after noon on Monday. Programming Note: This week's...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 7/23: WR Worries, Official Moves and Ignored To-Do Lists

Early on Thursday, the OBR’s Brad Stainbrook exclusively reported that DT Perrion Winfrey had agreed to terms with the Browns, removing a small worry from the back of the minds of hard-core Browns fans. Lane reported some items about Sheldon Richardson (who falsely became a subject of rumors based on some mainstream media speculation), Watson, and the Browns in Rumor Central. All in all, great stuff from them, and I wanted to give them both a shout-out here.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

14 Washington State Cougars set to kick off NFL training camps

NFL TRAINING CAMPS are beginning to get underway across the country -- rookies for a handful of teams have already reported with the bulk of the rookies and veterans scheduled to report this coming week. And that means plenty of former Washington State football standouts, from veterans to rookies, are gearing up. For the first time since 2003 a Cougar was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks and some NFL writers believe he has a good chance to start.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Berea, OH
247Sports

BREAKING: Four-star TE Tayvion Galloway commits to LSU

Four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway out of Chillicothe (Ohio), the top-ranked player in the state of Ohio for 2024 according to 247Sports, has committed to the LSU Tigers and first-year head coach Brian Kelly. The 6-foot-5 and 230-pound Galloway chose the Tigers over Arkansas, Auburn, Miami (Fla.) Ole Miss and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
247Sports

GG Jackson: final thoughts from the Peach Jam

In what was the worst kept secret all week long in Augusta, GG Jackson committed to South Carolina in the class of 2022 on Saturday, announcing the decision less than 24 hours after his Team CP3 concluded play. The timing was clear, by delaying the formality of his announcement, he...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

How Nick Saban's words, life in the NFL shaped Steve Sarkisian's overhaul of the Texas offensive line

Listen to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian or offensive coordinator Kyle Flood discuss what they value in offensive linemen and it doesn’t take long for either of them to bring up how much they like large humans like 6-foot-6-inch, 345-pound four-star prospect Payton Kirkland (Orlando, Fla./Dr. Phillips), who on Saturday became the 20th member of the Longhorns' 2023 recruiting class. Sarkisian brought Flood with him to the Forty Acres from Alabama where the two former Crimson Tide assistant coaches helped Nick Saban’s organization end the 2020 season with a win over Ohio State in the title game of the College Football Playoff behind an offensive line featuring 6-foot-6-inch, 312-pound Outland Trophy winner Alex Leatherwood as the lightest man in the trenches.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

41K+
Followers
353K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy