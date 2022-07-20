ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ocasio-Cortez pushes back on claims she ‘faked’ being handcuffed during arrest

By Zach Schonfeld
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yGa8_0gmpGyaA00
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 19: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is detained by U.S. Capitol Police Officers after participating in a sit in with activists… Read More

(The Hill) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday pushed back on criticism claiming she faked being handcuffed when police arrested her at an abortion rights rally outside the Supreme Court.

“Politics has become performative art,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) tweeted on Wednesday. “So of course @aoc fakes being in handcuffs. Performance, not policy, is the name of the game up here.”

“No faking here,” Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter a few minutes later. “Putting your hands behind your back is a best practice while detained, handcuffed or not, to avoid escalating charges like resisting arrest.”

Ocasio-Cortez and 16 other Democratic lawmakers, including Reps. Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) and Katherine Clark (Mass.), were arrested on Tuesday during a pro-abortion rally near the Supreme Court and the Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police said they began arresting the activists for blocking First Street NE after giving three warnings to protesters.

Videos of Ocasio-Cortez’s arrest, which showed her keeping her hands behind her back as police escorted her from the scene of the protest, gained significant attention online and in conservative media.

Many conservatives mocked the progressive lawmaker, saying the hand position showed she was pretending to be handcuffed.

Other lawmakers who were arrested included Democratic Reps. Alma Adams (N.C.), Cori Bush (Mo.), Bonnie Watson Coleman (N.J.), Madeleine Dean (Pa.), Veronica Escobar (Texas), Sara Jacobs (Calif.), Barbara Lee (Calif.), Andy Levin (Mich.), Carolyn Maloney (N.Y.), Jan Schakowsky (Ill.), Jackie Speier (Calif.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Nydia Velazquez (N.Y.).

The protest came less than a month after the court overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, ending the constitutional right to abortion.

The ruling has led to fury from Democrats, sparking protests across the country and attempts to codify abortion rights that have little chance of becoming federal law.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Woman arrested at Florida airport after refusing to get off plane: report

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Michigan woman who was late for her flight was arrested at the Miami International Airport Sunday after she reportedly refused to get off a plane she improperly boarded. NBC Miami reported Skylar Shiffon Pollard, 29, was arrested on disorderly conduct and violating a designated...
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Clark
Person
Alma Adams
Person
Jan Schakowsky
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Madeleine Dean
Person
Barbara Lee
Person
Andy Levin
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Nancy Mace
Person
Jackie Speier
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Perjury#The Supreme Court#Democratic#Capitol Police#First Street Ne
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WFLA

Former Florida prison guard charged for running drug ring

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Florida state prison guard was arrested for running a drug trafficking ring in Volusia and Lake Counties, according to authorities. Christina Guess, 44, of Volusia County, who previously served as a Department of Corrections prison guard, was arrested along with her alleged supplier and several other members of the drug ring, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

77K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy