After launching online in February, Ye's long anticipated Yeezy Gap collection is now heading to select stores starting with Gap's flagship in Times Square. Made in collaboration with Balenciaga and Demna Gvasalia, the opening of the New York City store marks the first time the line will be available for purchase in-person. According to a press release, the newly overhauled store “has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga’s vision of utilitarian design.” Billed as fulfilling "the vision to deliver Yeezy Gap design on a larger scale," the collection's introduction to brick-and-mortar stores comes as major step for the retailer's attempt to bridge the gap (no pun intended) between luxury fashion and mass market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO