Fear of fires: Valley at ‘very high’ wildfire risk through Friday

Wildfire risk will be “very high” through Friday in the Lower Rio Grande Valley, with high temperatures and winds combining with critically dry vegetation.

Temperatures will top out at around 100, combined with strong winds pushing from the south-southeast, National Weather Service forecasters in Brownsville say.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott urged Texans to be vigilant as the fire threat continues.

“The State of Texas remains steadfast in our ongoing coordinated response to help Texans and communities affected by or at risk of wildfires,” Abbott said. “As we continue to deploy all available resources in response to widespread fire and drought conditions, Texans are encouraged to remain vigilant and weather-aware to protect themselves and their loved ones from dangerous wildfires.”

A hose provides water for the park’s wildlife as temperatures soar above 90 degrees Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Hugh Ramsey Nature Park. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, critically-to-extremely dry vegetation and critical fire weather will likely increase wildfire activity this week.

Cameron County, along with parts of Willacy and Hidalgo counties, will remain in the “very high” risk category through at least Friday.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management is coordinating the state’s response to the active wildfires and collaborating with the forest service. The forest service has mobilized at least 105 bulldozers, 87 engines, and three motograders across Texas.

In addition, 38 aircraft, including five large airtankers, one very large airtanker, 12 single engine airtankers, one lead place, five air attack platforms, and 12 helicopters have been activated to support firefighters combatting active wildfires.

Hundreds of firefighting personnel are responding to fires statewide.

As of Wednesday morning, crews were fighting 15 wildfires across the state, and have contained another 21 wildfires. None of the fires was located in South Texas.

Despite the wildfire threat, Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties are among around just three dozen in the state which have not instituted burn bans.