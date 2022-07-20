ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Fear of fires: Valley at ‘very high’ wildfire risk through Friday

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 3 days ago

Wildfire risk will be “very high” through Friday in the Lower Rio Grande Valley, with high temperatures and winds combining with critically dry vegetation.

Temperatures will top out at around 100, combined with strong winds pushing from the south-southeast, National Weather Service forecasters in Brownsville say.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott urged Texans to be vigilant as the fire threat continues.

“The State of Texas remains steadfast in our ongoing coordinated response to help Texans and communities affected by or at risk of wildfires,” Abbott said. “As we continue to deploy all available resources in response to widespread fire and drought conditions, Texans are encouraged to remain vigilant and weather-aware to protect themselves and their loved ones from dangerous wildfires.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yoOfQ_0gmpDAzp00
A hose provides water for the park’s wildlife as temperatures soar above 90 degrees Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Hugh Ramsey Nature Park. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, critically-to-extremely dry vegetation and critical fire weather will likely increase wildfire activity this week.

Cameron County, along with parts of Willacy and Hidalgo counties, will remain in the “very high” risk category through at least Friday.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management is coordinating the state’s response to the active wildfires and collaborating with the forest service. The forest service has mobilized at least 105 bulldozers, 87 engines, and three motograders across Texas.

In addition, 38 aircraft, including five large airtankers, one very large airtanker, 12 single engine airtankers, one lead place, five air attack platforms, and 12 helicopters have been activated to support firefighters combatting active wildfires.

Hundreds of firefighting personnel are responding to fires statewide.

As of Wednesday morning, crews were fighting 15 wildfires across the state, and have contained another 21 wildfires. None of the fires was located in South Texas.

Despite the wildfire threat, Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties are among around just three dozen in the state which have not instituted burn bans.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tree-Killing Beetle Spreads to 2 More Texas Counties

An invasive ash tree pest that has killed millions of trees across 35 U.S. states has now been confirmed in two new Texas counties - Morris and Rusk, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday. With the addition of Morris and Rusk counties, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) has...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Valley cities ask residents to conserve water

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several cities across the Rio Grande Valley are asking residents to conserve water. Mission: The city of Mission asked residents on Wednesday to conserve water as part of their drought contingency plan. Residents are being asked to not water their lawns on Monday, Wednesday or Friday. Roma: The city […]
MISSION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hidalgo, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
County
Cameron County, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County to give away 1000 backpacks

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the start of the 2022-23 academic year around the corner, Cameron County Precinct 4 is offering free supplies to help parents during the back-to-school season. From 9 a.m. to noon on July 30, the county will offer free haircuts for children at 26623 White Ranch Road in La Feria. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KXAN

August forecast: What to expect in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This summer’s heat has been relentless, and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like August will be any better. The August temperature and rain outlooks have been released by the Climate Prediction Center and NOAA. The results are unsurprising – it will likely be hotter and drier than usual here in Central Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen Public Utility to start water meter replacement project

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The City of McAllen announced a water meter replacement project for residents and commercial buildings. “We’ll be replacing 48,000 of our water meters from the old style turban style meters to the new digital smart meters,” said Mark Vega the General Manager at McAllen Public Utility. Vega said the goal with the […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KXAN

The end of La Niña is finally in sight

The International Research Institute for Climate and Society (IRI) recently released a forecast where they announced that they expect La Niña conditions to persist through roughly the end of the calendar year.
AUSTIN, TX
KRGV

First responders recognized for saving family from fire in Donna home

First responders were recognized Friday by the Donna city council for their efforts in saving a family of five from a house fire. Crews responded to the Sunday blaze and broke the windows of the home to get the father and his three children out of the house while a female relative was trapped in the second floor of the home.
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Two dead in overnight ATV crash

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV crash that left two people dead. At about 1:09 a.m. this morning, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Minnesota Road south of 5 Mile Line Road. The crash involved...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Wildfire#National Weather Service#Fire Engines#Texans
sbnewspaper.com

San Benito soldier dies in collision

At 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Sgt. Matthew Fernandez was driving on the opposite side of Interstate 14 near the Fort Hood T.J. Mills exit when he struck an oncoming 2013 Kia Optima traveling westbound near the Highway 190 interchange, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. TXDoT stated that...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

19 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nineteen Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19 in one day. On Friday, the Cameron County Judge’s Office reported that 19 individuals that work for the county tested positive for COVID-19. Nine departments were affected by Friday’s COVID-19 report. Of the 19...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
ValleyCentral

McAllen Public Utility to install ‘Smart Meters’

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Public Utility announced the start of a water meter replacement project. The city’s news release said later in the summer MPU will install residential and commercial water meters with an automatic (smart) meter reading system. The release said replacing the old water meters will ensure MPU can accurately track water […]
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Podcast: TxDOT’s Alvarez delivers some home truths to RGVMPO

WESLACO, Texas – At a recent meeting of the RGV Metropolitan Planning Organization, TxDOT’s engineer for the Pharr district, Pete Alvarez, expressed his concerns about priority projects for the MPO. “We have projects that were identified back in 2000 that are still being worked on today that have...
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

Border Health Preparedness Operation, Free Medical Services Return To The Valley

The annual border-region medical preparedness exercise kicks off next week – under a new name. Operation Border Health Preparedness will bring city and county health officials together with state health officials and physicians with the Texas Military Department to prepare for a potential natural or manmade disaster. And in the process, they’ll be providing free medical exams. Services include blood pressure and diabetes screenings, dental and vision exams, student sports physicals, and immunizations for children and adults.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
epbusinessjournal.com

May 2022 Texas Border Economy Report

Texas’ border economy has begun rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic as the virus and global conditions have started to normalize. However, economic indicators for May showed mixed responses. The border economy depends heavily on international trade and labor supply with Mexico, which can be valued at about $350 billion per year.
TEXAS STATE
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
6K+
Followers
47
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy