ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Nasa chooses SpaceX to fly next generation space telescope

By Jon Kelvey
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQvCv_0gmpCv4p00

Nasa has officially selected SpaceX to launch the upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space telescope, a next generation space telescope scheduled to fly in 2026.

Nasa announced the $255m contract, which covers launch and other mission-associated costs, on Tuesday. The contract specifies that the Roman telescope will launch in October 2026 from launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

The Nasa announcement did not address why the space agency selected the Falcon Heavy launch vehicle rather than SpaceX’s larger Starship and Super Heavy booster launch vehicle, which both Nasa and SpaceX expect to fly well before 2026. Nasa is counting on SpaceX developing Starship and multiple variants in order to land astronauts on the Moon in 2025.

The Falcon Heavy rocket can lift between 57 and 64 tons of payload into low Earth orbit, whereas Starship, if and when it flies, will lift a payload of up to 150 tons into low Earth orbit.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope was first recommended by the United States National Research Council Decadal Survey committee, which addresses research priorities in astronomy each decade, in 2010, and was known then as the Wide Field InfraRed Survey Telescope, or Wfirst. The telescope was renamed in honor of the late Nancy Grace Roman, Nasa’s first chief of astronomy and such a strong advocate for space-based observatories she earned the sometimes moniker “mother of Hubble.”

The Roman telescope will actually use the same type and size of mirror as the Hubble Space Telescope, a 2.4-metre diameter mirror originally intended for a spy satellite but passed on to Nasa. Put to scientific use, the mirror will help Roman scan wide swaths of sky in the infrared to help scientists understand dark energy and discover new exoplanets, its extra wide field of view working synergistically with the deep and narrow view offered by the James Webb Space Telescope.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Roman#Spacex Falcon Heavy#Super Heavy
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

762K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy