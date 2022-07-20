3-alarm fire at South County recycling plant

There were no injuries reported in a house fire in Bethalto earlier this morning. The fire was reported at a home in the 400 block of South Prairie just after 2am. The blaze broke out on the second floor and thanks to quick work by Bethalto, Meadowbrook and Rosewood Heights firefighters, the fire was contained to that part of the house.

BETHALTO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO