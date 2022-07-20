ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

3-alarm fire at South County recycling plant

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A fire at a South County recycling plant prompted a large...

www.kmov.com

KMOV

Red Cross aids family after South City fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled an intense house fire in south St. Louis City early Saturday morning. The fire happened in the 4100 block of Bingham at about 5 a.m. The St. Louis Fire Department said the two-story house showed heavy flames and was fully involved. The building was evacuated when residents became exposed to the fire.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Water main break causes sinkhole in South City street

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A water main break caused part of a street to collapse in South City Friday evening. The water main break happened on Macklind near Devonshire. The St. Louis Water Division says it has crews on scene repairing the break so the Streets Department can fix the sinkhole.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

City of St. Louis extends heat advisory through Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is extending it’s heat advisory through Sunday night at 8 pm. Area hospitals and fire departments are on watch this weekend, ready to respond to calls. On Friday, people spent the day cooling down near water. Grandparent Kathy Brandt...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Chesterfield man drowns in Meramec River Thursday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A Chesterfield man drowned Thursday on the Meramec River in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Larry Krumrey, 65, was kayaking downstream at about 10:45 a.m. when his kayak capsized and he went underwater. MSHP said he never resurfaced. Fire rescue crews removed him from the water. Krumrey was […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Squad car struck after Metro East chase ends in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a squad car was hit during a chase in Sauget late Thursday night. Sauget police said they were chasing a car into St. Louis just before 10 p.m. The suspect’s car ran into a squad car at Virginia and Potomac in South City.
SAUGET, IL
KMOV

Helicopter crashes into cornfield in Monroe County

HECKER, Ill. (KMOV) – A pilot was the only person aboard a helicopter that crashed in Monroe County. The crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. in a field near Route 3 and Columbia Ave near Hecker, Illinois. The Monroe County Emergency Management Agency told News 4 it was a crop duster Robinson R44 helicopter that crashed.
MONROE COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

No injuries in Bethalto house fire

There were no injuries reported in a house fire in Bethalto earlier this morning. The fire was reported at a home in the 400 block of South Prairie just after 2am. The blaze broke out on the second floor and thanks to quick work by Bethalto, Meadowbrook and Rosewood Heights firefighters, the fire was contained to that part of the house.
BETHALTO, IL
KMOV

Governor Parson declares emergency due to heat wave

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declared an emergency due to the recent intense heat wave. Parson said the high temperatures and little rain are causing severe drought conditions. This could ruin farmers and cost more money on groceries. St. Louis’ drought condition is yellow which...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 teens arrested after officers fire shots at them in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two teens were arrested after officers fired shots at them in north St. Louis City Friday evening. The incident happened when Special Operations Detectives saw a maroon Hyundai Santa Fe driving carelessly in the 3800 block of Page at around 7:39 p.m. An initial investigation found the car was reported stolen by the Florissant Police Department the same day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Chesterfield Man Drowns While Kayaking

A Chesterfield man drowned in the Meramec River Thursday morning in a kayak incident in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 65-year-old Lawrence J. Krumrey of Chesterfield, was kayaking on the Meramac River, downstream from the River Round Access Point around 10:30 a.m., when the kayak capsized and Krumnrey went under water and never resurfaced. His body was pulled from the water by his friend.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Pizza maker destroyed in fire at Centralia home

Centralia City Firefighters say a pizza cooker was destroyed when a gas burner on a stove where it was sitting was accidentally turned on. Jennifer Melton of the 1400 block of South Locust called for help after light smoke began filling the home. Firemen were able to track the fire to the stove and the melted pizza cooker.
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX 2

Highest paying jobs in St. Louis for high school graduates

Highest paying jobs in St. Louis for high school graduates. The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead, 1 injured after small airplane crashes near Centralia, Illinois

CENTRALIA, Ill. (KMOV) -- An airplane with two people on board crashed near Centralia, Illinois Saturday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The passenger on board died. The single-engine 1948 Beechcraft A35 crashed around 12:45 p.m. into a pool behind a home in the 1500 block of Woods Lane, which...
CENTRALIA, IL
KMOV

Man found fatally shot in O’Fallon Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found fatally shot in O’Fallon Park in North City Saturday evening. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 7:00 p.m. The victim is between 20 and 30-years-old. Authorities are not sure if the man was shot inside the park...
O'FALLON, MO

