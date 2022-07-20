3-alarm fire at South County recycling plant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled an intense house fire in south St. Louis City early Saturday morning. The fire happened in the 4100 block of Bingham at about 5 a.m. The St. Louis Fire Department said the two-story house showed heavy flames and was fully involved. The building was evacuated when residents became exposed to the fire.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A water main break caused part of a street to collapse in South City Friday evening. The water main break happened on Macklind near Devonshire. The St. Louis Water Division says it has crews on scene repairing the break so the Streets Department can fix the sinkhole.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is extending it’s heat advisory through Sunday night at 8 pm. Area hospitals and fire departments are on watch this weekend, ready to respond to calls. On Friday, people spent the day cooling down near water. Grandparent Kathy Brandt...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A Chesterfield man drowned Thursday on the Meramec River in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Larry Krumrey, 65, was kayaking downstream at about 10:45 a.m. when his kayak capsized and he went underwater. MSHP said he never resurfaced. Fire rescue crews removed him from the water. Krumrey was […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a squad car was hit during a chase in Sauget late Thursday night. Sauget police said they were chasing a car into St. Louis just before 10 p.m. The suspect’s car ran into a squad car at Virginia and Potomac in South City.
HECKER, Ill. (KMOV) – A pilot was the only person aboard a helicopter that crashed in Monroe County. The crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. in a field near Route 3 and Columbia Ave near Hecker, Illinois. The Monroe County Emergency Management Agency told News 4 it was a crop duster Robinson R44 helicopter that crashed.
There were no injuries reported in a house fire in Bethalto earlier this morning. The fire was reported at a home in the 400 block of South Prairie just after 2am. The blaze broke out on the second floor and thanks to quick work by Bethalto, Meadowbrook and Rosewood Heights firefighters, the fire was contained to that part of the house.
NORMANDY • Stuart Sikevitz was heading home to Chicago. Havana Rutledge was bound for her sister's funeral in San Francisco, Norman Allen to his mother's 88th birthday party in Madison, Wis. They were among 41 passengers and three crew members on Ozark Air Lines Flight 809 to St. Louis...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declared an emergency due to the recent intense heat wave. Parson said the high temperatures and little rain are causing severe drought conditions. This could ruin farmers and cost more money on groceries. St. Louis’ drought condition is yellow which...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two teens were arrested after officers fired shots at them in north St. Louis City Friday evening. The incident happened when Special Operations Detectives saw a maroon Hyundai Santa Fe driving carelessly in the 3800 block of Page at around 7:39 p.m. An initial investigation found the car was reported stolen by the Florissant Police Department the same day.
Centralia City Firefighters say a pizza cooker was destroyed when a gas burner on a stove where it was sitting was accidentally turned on. Jennifer Melton of the 1400 block of South Locust called for help after light smoke began filling the home. Firemen were able to track the fire to the stove and the melted pizza cooker.
Highest paying jobs in St. Louis for high school graduates. The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may...
CENTRALIA, Ill. (KMOV) -- An airplane with two people on board crashed near Centralia, Illinois Saturday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The passenger on board died. The single-engine 1948 Beechcraft A35 crashed around 12:45 p.m. into a pool behind a home in the 1500 block of Woods Lane, which...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found fatally shot in O’Fallon Park in North City Saturday evening. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 7:00 p.m. The victim is between 20 and 30-years-old. Authorities are not sure if the man was shot inside the park...
CENTREVILLE, IL. (KMOV) -A St. Clair County man tells News 4 a racist discovery at work has scarred him for life. The African American mechanic says a white doll’s face desecrated in Blackface was put in his toolbox at America’s Auto Center in Centreville. “The doll was all...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — A St. Louis man who was hiking on an unmarked trail in southwestern South Dakota that was featured in a social media challenge died when he and another hiker ran out of water, authorities said Thursday. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Maxwell Right,...
