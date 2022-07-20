ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potosi, MO

Chronic gas thief sought by police in Potosi, Missouri

KFVS12
 3 days ago

www.kfvs12.com

John Saffle
3d ago

That's small town Missouri, close to the small town I live in. I would put $ they have him in hours lol, can't hid in small town USA 😂😂😂

KFVS12

Fredericktown Police seek man in case of stolen truck

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fredericktown Police Department is looking for a man in the case of a stolen truck. The department says if you spot this individual and truck, call them at 573-783-3660 and ask to speak to Officer Smith. The license plate of the vehicle reads 46H5GJ.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after kayak capsized on river

FRANKLIN COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 11a.m. Friday in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 65-year-old Lawrence J. Krumrey of Chesterfield, was in a kayak on the Meramec River downstream of river round access. The vessel capsized. Krumrey went under water and never...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Officer fires shot at gun-wielding teen in St. Louis, 2 arrested

ST. LOUIS – An officer fired a shot at a gun-wielding teen Friday evening during a foot chase in north St. Louis. The investigation led to the arrests of two teenagers. Prior to the gunfire, police had noticed someone driving erratically in a maroon Hyundai Sante Fe around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Officers later determined that vehicle had been reported stolen by the Florissant Police Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Human remains of missing Creve Coeur man found in rural Missouri

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say human remains found Thursday in rural Missouri are those of a Creve Coeur man who went missing in February. Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discovered the remains of Timothy Dees around 8 a.m. Thursday in Madison County, Missouri, about 90 miles south of the St. Louis region.
CREVE COEUR, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Cuba Man Charged In Seizure Of Fentanyl, Oxycodone

A Cuba man has been charged after the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group seized 361 capsules of fentanyl and oxycodone pills. Gary Lederle, 44, has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. A female was on...
CUBA, MO
FOX 2

Chesterfield man drowns in Meramec River Thursday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A Chesterfield man drowned Thursday on the Meramec River in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Larry Krumrey, 65, was kayaking downstream at about 10:45 a.m. when his kayak capsized and he went underwater. MSHP said he never resurfaced. Fire rescue crews removed him from the water. Krumrey was […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Helicopter crashes into cornfield in Monroe County

HECKER, Ill. (KMOV) – A pilot was the only person aboard a helicopter that crashed in Monroe County. The crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. in a field near Route 3 and Columbia Ave near Hecker, Illinois. The Monroe County Emergency Management Agency told News 4 it was a crop duster Robinson R44 helicopter that crashed.
MONROE COUNTY, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Illinois Police to Investigate Death of St. Louis Woman Linked to Mass Overdose

Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation has launched an investigation into the in-custody death of Chuny Ann Reed, 47, a St. Louis woman who remains the only person charged in connection with the deadliest mass drug overdose event in St. Louis history, according to an Illinois State Police statement issued Thursday.
KYTV

Missouri man dies after taking social media challenge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A man who was hiking on an unmarked trail in southwestern South Dakota that was featured in a social media challenge died when he and another hiker ran out of water. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Maxwell Right, of...
RAPID CITY, SD
KMOV

Remains found confirmed to be from missing Creve Coeur man in Madison County, Mo.

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County found human remains that have now been confirmed to belong to him. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to KMOV that the skeletal remains found in Madison County belong to Timothy Dees, who went missing in February.
FOX 2

Teen dies in rural Missouri crash

IRON COUNTY, Mo. – An 18-year-old died after a crash Tuesday evening in rural Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. MSHP reports that Brant Sanders, 18, of Bellview, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 80-A in Iron County, a few miles east of Viburnum, Missouri.
IRON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Human remains found in Madison County, Mo.

Delays in shipping may be the reason your furniture delivery isn't on time. Human remains have been identified as the missing man out of Creve Coeur, Mo. Missouri response to drought threat, impact on farmers. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Gov. Parson signed an executive order to help speed up...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Local Police Chief Arrested for Three Felonies

(Ellington) A local police chief has been arrested and charged with three felonies in Reynolds County. Luke Turnbough tells us what he’s found out so far. The Ellington Chief of Police is currently being held in the Dent County Jail in Salem.
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Missouri response to drought threat, impact on farmers

Delays in shipping may be the reason your furniture delivery isn't on time. Human remains have been identified as the missing man out of Creve Coeur, Mo. Human remains found in Madison County, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Remains of a missing man were discovered in Madison County. National...
CREVE COEUR, MO

