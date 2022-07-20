ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Here’s the Actress Who Wanted Ariana Grande’s Role in ‘Wicked’

By Rania Aniftos
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande is gearing up to star as Glinda the Good Witch in an upcoming movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked — and the “popular” role was coveted by many actresses, including Amanda Seyfried. “I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked,” the...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated. Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have. The gown was long and dipped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Entertainment Weekly

Stars we've lost in 2022

L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor whose career spanned seven decades in film and TV, died July 9 of natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 94. Born Justice Ellis McQueen, Jones took his stage name from his first film role in Raoul Walsh's 1955 war action, Battle Cry. His credits include An Annapolis Story, Toward the Unknown, Gunsmoke, The Virginian, and Wagon Train. The western staple was also a regular in Sam Peckinpah films, such as The Wild Bunch, Ride the High Country, Major Dundee, The Battle of Cable Hogue, and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. Jones' career also extended into writing, producing, and directing, beginning with his 1975 feature A Boy and His Dog. His most recent credits include The Mask of Zorro, The Patriot, and Casino.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Khloé & Tristan Are Expecting a 2nd Baby Together 7 Months After He Fathered Another Woman’s Son

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Us Weekly

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Nicki Minaj found love where her fans least expected it. The rapper raised eyebrows when she went public with Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, who is a registered sex offender, in December 2018. Since then, the couple, who married in October 2019, have been unfazed by the backlash surrounding their whirlwind romance. Minaj has defended Petty from critics […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship

What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Wicked
Us Weekly

Celebrity Moms Who Love Co-Sleeping With Their Kids

Lights out with their little ones! Kourtney Kardashian and more celebrity moms have raved about co-sleeping with their kids. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum noted in a January 2018 blog post that she and her three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — felt like they “all got more sleep” after knocking out […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Ana de Armas Says There’s ‘No Need’ For a Female Bond

No Time to Die's Ana de Armas isn't keen on gender-swapping the role of 007. The star, who portrayed badass CIA operative Paloma in last year's 25th Bond movie, spoke to The Sun about the ever-present question: who should replace Daniel Craig?. For years, names like Idris Elba, James Norton,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ Sweetest Family Moments: Pics

Close-knit clan! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross wear a lot of hats as musicians, reality stars and actors — but are doting parents too. The “Pieces of Me” singer welcomed her first child, son Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, in 2008. Following their 2011 split, the Texas native moved on with Ross and welcomed […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy