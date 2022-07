Prime Video unveiled its programming for August 2022. New original programming includes A League of Their Own, an update of the 1992 film. The series follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson), Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of women baseball players. Game of Spy is a Japanese action series about a group of secret agents who have 72 hours to save Tokyo’s 14 million residents from a worldwide terrorist group.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO