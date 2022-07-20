Report: Vasilije Micic to stay overseas, will not make NBA jump next season

Despite stating previous interest of making the NBA jump, former EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic will stick with Anadolu Efes next season, per Lucas D’Alessandro.

This comes after some serious momentum appeared to have gathered for Micic to make his NBA debut next season, to the point that ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said he had serious interest from several NBA teams.

Ultimately, Micic stays put as the Thunder are presumably not able to trade him to another team where what they got back was interesting enough.

The Thunder acquired Micic’s rights in the Al Horford trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, who drafted him 52nd overall in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft.