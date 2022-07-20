ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

In the Heart of Maine

By Red Squirrel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hundred miles between Rangeley and Monson have been some of the wildest and most beautiful of the trail. The sharp edges of the Mahoosucs have given way to gentler terrain, as the path carries you from one lake to another. Mountain ranges rise up out of the forest like the...

wabi.tv

Maine woman killed in Jay head-on crash

NORTH JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a woman died and another was critically hurt in a crash on Route 4 in North Jay on Wednesday morning. Police say two cars hit head-on near the intersection with Maxwell Road. Gaylene Rich, 69, of Livermore, died on the way to the hospital.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Androscoggin, Aroostook, Cumberland, Franklin, Kennebec, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Aroostook; Cumberland; Franklin; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Oxford; Penobscot; Piscataquis; Sagadahoc; Somerset; Waldo; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ME . MAINE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDROSCOGGIN AROOSTOOK CUMBERLAND FRANKLIN KENNEBEC KNOX LINCOLN OXFORD PENOBSCOT PISCATAQUIS SAGADAHOC SOMERSET WALDO YORK
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Hot & Humid Thursday. Severe Threat By The Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak ridging will remain in place this evening. This will keep conditions dry and under mostly clear skies. Lows will drop into the 50s & 60s. Areas of patchy fog expected to develop across Midcoast and coastal Downeast areas. A warm front will cross the region overnight. This will begin to turn our winds out of the south and will help to advect in more moisture. This means our dew points will be climbing overnight.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Day’s Jewelers will close on Sundays following feedback from staff, customers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Day’s Jewelers are now closing their stores on Sundays. The decision was a full team effort. President Joseph Corey says they started by surveying all their employees, and an overwhelming majority said they would be in favor of closing on Sundays. They then turned to...
Q 96.1

Three Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl & Crack Distribution, Hampden, Maine

Three people were arrested Tuesday, July 19 in Hampden, Maine in connection with an investigation into fentanyl and crack cocaine distribution from a residence. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s North Central Task Force and the Hampden Police Department worked together on the case over the last several months. Law Enforcement officials said there was an undercover purchase of both illicit drugs from the Ruth Avenue house.
HAMPDEN, ME

