ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Day The Music Died: American Pie’ on Paramount+, Tracking The History And Meaning Of Don McLean’s Legacy Song

By Johnny Loftus
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVhLu_0gmou6wA00

Does everyone’s inner child come out when they hear Don McLean’s signature song? That’s what The Day the Music Died: American Pie (Paramount+) posits. The Mark Moorman-directed documentary features interviews with McLean, testimonials from Garth Brooks and others, and a look at the writing and legacy of “American Pie” – all eight-and-a-half minutes of it – which in 2001 was named one of the best songs of the century by the Recording Industry of America and the National Endowment of the Arts.

THE DAY THE MUSIC DIED: AMERICAN PIE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

The Gist: “It feels like it’s always existed.” “It’s woven into American culture.” Those are just some of the hot takes captured in The Day the Music Died: American Pie, where Don McLean’s 1971 folk-rock opus is celebrated as an elliptical study of life and legend in the US of A. McLean himself, now in his 70s, drives the biographical piece of the narrative, recalling his early days in middle class New Rochelle, New York, where his father dreamed of sending him to West Point but he was head over heels for the burgeoning sound of rock ‘n’ roll. “‘Heartbreak Hotel,’” he says, was “magic. It took your brains.” Elvis Presley, of course, figures into the rangy verses of “American Pie,” as does the fateful February 3,1959 plane crash that took the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper. American Pie travels to Clear Lake, Iowa, and the farmland where it happened; there’s a humble marker where people leave hundreds of pairs of glasses, honoring Buddy on their pilgrimage. It also interviews Connie Valens, Ritchie’s sister, who lives in Clear Lake and to this day honors her brother’s memory. Garth Brooks appears here, too, offering his own testimonial to “American Pie.” He’d perform it in singalong form as a musician starting out on the country circuit, and says “it’s one of the few songs you can stand behind and say, ‘This is what the power of music is.’”

As McLean explains his immersion in the folk scene of the 1960s and performing with Pete Seeger, one of his biggest songwriting inspirations, American Pie tracks the tumult of the era, and how McLean and other singers were inspired to write “big songs” that examined the frayed edges of American culture. It also interviews contemporary Americana musician Jade Bird as she records a cover version of “American Pie” in a Nashville studio. Bird compliments the song’s “timeless melody,” and relates that it’s the de facto drunk singalong as the bars close in her native United Kingdom.

The most revealing thing here is the doc’s last section, where McLean and producer Ed Freeman describe the recording sessions for the 1971 album American Pie. Of course, McLean’s title opus went to number one on the charts, and has passed into legend. But none of that was clear in the sessions, recreated here, which were marked by conflict. McLean shares spiral pages with his original structure and lyrics for the song, including some not used in the final version, and Freeman describes how it was piano player Paul Griffin that ended up saving the day, providing the gel for McLean and the other musicians to settle into and kick themselves into high gear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wpof_0gmou6wA00
Photo: Paramount +

What Movies Will It Remind You Of? American Pie director Mark Moormann also helmed Tom Dowd & the Language of Music, the Grammy-nominated documentary about the life and career of Dowd, a pioneering producer and recording engineer. And in Netflix’s Miss Americana, Taylor Swift explores her own work as a songwriter. In 2021, Swift sent flowers to Don McLean when her ten-minute song “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” knocked “American Pie” from its longtime perch as the longest No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Performance Worth Watching: Ed Freeman, the American Pie producer, admits that he initially didn’t think much of McLean’s songwriting, and that he pressed to have studio musicians, not McLean, play the record’s guitar parts. But he also offers a wistful take on how the song reflects on the civil rights movement and peace initiatives of the era. “For me, ‘American Pie’ is the eulogy for a dream that didn’t take place.”

Memorable Dialogue: McLean labored over the lyrics to “American Pie” for a period of years. “Now, I’m thinking, ‘Where do I go with this?’ ‘Cause I want to write a song about the new America, which is rock ‘n’ roll, which is people’s involvement in politics and the connection between all of that, rather than, you know, ‘My country, ‘Tis of Thee, or ‘This Land is Your Land.”

Sex and Skin: None.

Our Take: Don McLean, who still performs regularly, appears in The Day the Music Died: American Pie in jovial storyteller mode. Somebody wants to make a documentary about his most famous song to celebrate its 50th anniversary? Well by gum, pull up a chair. He’s full of anecdotes about touring with Pete Seeger, and playing the 1969 Newport Folk Festival, where he picked the Everly Brothers’ brains about their friendship with Buddy Holly. And he’s more than happy to rhapsodize over the enduring legacy of “American Pie” and the meaning behind its lyrics. Between him and Garth Brooks, it becomes a Mount Rushmore of songs where every head is McLean’s. Cue Garth gushing about how everyone’s inner child comes out when they hear it, and sweeping aerial shots of a classic car show in Iowa framed against an American flag flapping in the breeze. McLean, Brooks – even Peter Gallagher gets into the act, who in one of the doc’s most random segments is found to be recording an audiobook version of a children’s book based on McLean’s life and “American Pie.” It’s in that moment that The Day the Music Died feels most like something Christopher Guest and Eugene Levy might have written into the plot of A Mighty Wind.

Our Call: SKIP IT. While McLean heads might thrill to some of the inside information shared about the original recording sessions for the song, The Day the Music Died: American Pie ultimately makes too many broad assumptions about its seating in the American firmament.

Johnny Loftus is an independent writer and editor living at large in Chicagoland. His work has appeared in The Village Voice, All Music Guide, Pitchfork Media, and Nicki Swift. Follow him on Twitter: @glennganges

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Covered Song in Music History

The list of artists who reinterpreted and transformed songs made famous by other artists is endless. Think of José Feliciano’s restrained version of the Doors’ hit “Light My Fire.” Frank Sinatra, no admirer of rock ‘n’ roll, nevertheless said the Beatles song “Something” was one of the most beautiful love songs ever written and covered […]
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Frank Sinatra Was My Enemy Who Called Me "Fat, Old and Ugly." Then, We Had Dinner One Night.

Frank Sinatra was one of the most influential music artists of the 20th century. His career took him from a skinny matinee idol during World War II, to the consummate interpreter of the American songbook. He never took his movie career too seriously but left behind a string of memorable performances (From Here to Eternity, The Manchurian Candidate). He was also one of the most sought-after celebrities of his time. As the leader of the so-called “Rat Pack” Sinatra also rubbed elbows with the mob and could be a vindictive bully. It is this Sinatra that gossip columnist Liz Smith took exception. She was unafraid to call Sinatra out in print, and then she became the target of his rage ... that is, until they sat down for a meal and everything changed. From the August 1988 issue of Good Housekeeping, here is Liz's recollection of her dinner with Sinatra. — Alex Belth, Hearst archivist.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Popculture

Legendary Game Show Host Adam Wade Has Died

Adam Wade, the singer and actor who also made history as the first Black person to host a network game show, has died. He was 87. Wade hosted the 1975 CBS game show Musical Chairs and scored hits with "Take Good Care of Her," "The Writing on the Wall" and "As If I Didn't Know."
MONTCLAIR, NJ
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Seeger
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Tom Dowd
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Ritchie Valens
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Don Mclean
DoYouRemember?

Willie Nelson’s Granddaughter, Waylon Jennings’ Grandson Perform Acoustic Duet Of “I Can Get Off On You”

Outlaw country pacesetter, Willie Nelson is a blessed granddad to five grandchildren. His family tree has grown nicely, and some of his children now have grown kids of their own. The singer-songwriter has married four times, sharing children with his first wife, Martha Matthews, with whom he had three children: Lana and Susie, and Willie, who died in December of 1991. He married his second wife, Shirley, in 1963, but the two split in 1971. He went on to marry Connie Kopeke, and they had two children, Paula and Amy Lee- together. After his split with Connie, he married his lovebird Annie D’Angelo, and they share two sons.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

John Wayne's Granddaughter Is a Very Successful Country Singer

Runaway June guitarist Jennifer Wayne is a member of a famous family. She is one of the late Hollywood star John Wayne's granddaughters. Wayne, 40, has blazed a trail of her own, beginning her music career as a member of the trio Stealing Angels. She co-founded Runaway June in 2015 and the trio's biggest hit so far is "Buy My Own Drinks" from their 2019 album.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Has One Discomforting Obsession

Danielle Colby is best known for American Pickers. The long-running reality TV series on History Channel sees her dig through people’s basements, junkyards, barns, and garages in a never-ending treasure hunt for antique gold. Nicknamed the Queen of Rust, Colby has been featured on the show since it debut in 2010. She’s long been a favorite personality for fans of the show.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#The Day The Music Died#American Culture#Paramount#The Big Bopper
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Estate Is Now Worth an Insane Amount: See How Much

Cultural icon Elvis Presley‘s estate is now worth an insane amount of money, and just how much may shock you. The estate is worth around 1 billion dollars, according to a recent Billboard article. A number of factors contribute to this increase. This includes a new biopic, booming publishing valuations, and Elvis’ continued cultural cache. Elvis was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His legacy continues to live on today.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

George Harrison Said He Felt Sorry for Elton John for Being One of the Only Rock Stars Who Reached Beatle-Level Stardom

George Harrison and Elton John were very different rock stars. The former Beatle realized there was more to life than money and fame, but the “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” singer enjoyed those things. George said he felt sorry for his fellow singer because he was one of the only rock stars to have come close to Beatle-level fame but wasn’t God-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy