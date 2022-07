When Diablo Immortal was announced at BlizzCon 2018, a lone member of the audience stood before the developers of the free-to-play mobile title to ask: “Is this an out-of-season April Fools’ joke?” This general vitriol and mockery followed Diablo Immortal up until its recent launch. And these sentiments haven’t diminished since. But it’s no longer the knee-jerk reaction to disappointing announcements, or the fact that the game is available on mobile devices. It’s the result of Diablo Immortal’s microtransactions, which, while predatory, weren’t spun up out of thin air.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO