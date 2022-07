Exterior Perspective From StreetF9 Productions Inc. Some neighborhoods lost a handful of homes in the Marshall Fire, while some neighborhoods were destroyed. The neighborhood in which this custom house will be rebuilt is just south of Harper Lake and east of the popular Davidson Mesa Dog Park. After the embers had cooled, there was only one house standing throughout the entire neighborhood creating an eerie and barren landscape. However, from the ashes, F9 Productions, the architecture firm commissioned for this design, believes this neighborhood can be rebuilt as one of the more interesting and diverse neighborhoods on the Front Range.

LOUISVILLE, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO