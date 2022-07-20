ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Ground spraying for mosquitoes scheduled for Thursday

By Local News
hubcityradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The City of Aberdeen has scheduled a city-wide ground spray for mosquitoes on Thursday, July 21st between the hours of 8:30...

Recap of Summer Study Committee on regional jails held Wednesday in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Wednesday, the Summer Study Committee dealing with regional jails was held at NSU. The committee took a tour of the projected new facility for the new jail to be taking place in Aberdeen. Brown County Commissioner Duane Sutton. Brown County State’s Attorney Ernest Thompson talks about the...
ABERDEEN, SD
SD Hutterite co-op accused of illegal grain transactions

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota grain cooperative is under government scrutiny because it doesn’t have a state grain-buyer license. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has opened an official docket regarding South Dakota Hutterian Co-Operative of Aberdeen. Commission staff are looking into soybean sales the co-op...
AGRICULTURE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Day, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-23 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brown; Day; Spink The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Day County in northeastern South Dakota Southeastern Brown County in northeastern South Dakota Northeastern Spink County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 719 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ferney, or 11 miles south of Groton, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bristol around 730 AM CDT. Butler and Lily around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Webster, Antelope Lake, Rush Lake, Waubay, Bitter Lake and Blue Dog Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, SD
Aberdeen, SD
Government
City
Aberdeen, SD
Couple save their ranch through grit and grassland management

Although Layne and LeAnn Lux both grew up on McPherson County farms, when the couple had their first child and were ready to continue the family farming tradition, their parents were too young and their farms too small to support another family farming full-time. So, in 1996, when a small...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, SD
South Dakota top in the nation for family-owned businesses

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a recent report by OnDeck, 43% of businesses in South Dakota are family-owned, making it the leading state in the nation for family-owned businesses. Ken’s SuperFair Foods, Thunder Road, Steven Lust Automotive and Centennial Homes are just a few examples of family-owned...
ABERDEEN, SD

