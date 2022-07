Respawn Entertainment and Amazon are offering a new epic Wraith skin, Devotion skin, and matching banner frame to Prime subscribers and Apex Legends players. The drop is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers. It includes the new epic Wraith skin Fleur de Lethal, which decks the legend out in blue and maroon clothes with gold flourishes and intricate details. Players will also get the rare Devotion skin Royal Hunter and the rare banner frame Royal Decree, both of which are designed to match and complement Wraith’s skin. Subscribers can go to the Prime Gaming website to activate the drop and receive it in-game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO