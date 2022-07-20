USFWS, partners celebrate Three Sisters Springs improvements, reopening of refuge headquarters

THE ISSUE: Food banks challenged by rising needs. OUR OPINION: Each of us can help. Even as the pandemic has waned and the county is moving forward economically, almost half of the citizens of Citrus County struggle to pay for basic needs such as food and shelter. And they are not just the unemployed. In every community there are hardworking individuals, including teachers and health care providers, restaurant servers and cooks, mechanics and store clerks who keep the county economic engine running, but who are aren’t always sure they can put food on their own tables.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO