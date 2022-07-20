ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona County, IA

Monona County man convicted of 1st-degree murder has appeal denied

By Siouxland News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONONA COUNTY, IOwa — The Iowa Appeals Court has denied Eliot Stowe's appeal of his first-degree murder conviction, claiming he should have...

stormlakeradio.com

Battle Creek Man Sentenced to Prison for Operating While Intoxicated

A Battle Creek man was sentenced to prison this week in Buena Vista County District Court for multiple operating while intoxicated offenses. In late March, 51-year-old Donald Wilson pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated Third or Subsequent Offense, a class D felony. He was sentenced to serve up to five years in prison.
BATTLE CREEK, IA
News Channel Nebraska

DeShawn Gleaton sentenced to life in prison for murder of Hailey Christiansen

MADISON, Neb. -- DeShawn Gleaton will be spending the rest of his life behind bars. Gleaton, who was convicted in May of the 2020 murder of 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen, was sentenced on Thursday in Madison County Court. He was accused of shooting Christiansen in Norfolk. He then reportedly fled the scene and was later found and arrested in Sioux City, Iowa.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
kwayradio.com

Charles City Man Arrested After Strange Violence

A Charles City man was arrested in Council Bluffs on Wednesday after allegedly crashing his car into his neighbor’s home intentionally because he believed they were flying stealth drones over his property, according to KIMT. 51 year old James Foster Jr. is accused of deliberately crashing his car into his neighbor’s home on July 12th before backing up and driving his car through an overhead door on an outbuilding. The car became stuck at that point, so Foster went home. When police showed up at Foster’s home he allegedly charged at them in an aggressive manner. Police say he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred his speech but he refused to take a sobriety test or give a urine specimen. Foster has been charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, first degree Burglary, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and OWI- 1st offense. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $43,000 cash only bond.
CHARLES CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING LIFE SENTENCE DIES IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING A LIFE SENTENCE FOR KIDNAPPING AND STABBING A WOMAN HAS DIED IN A STATE PRISON. IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS OFFICIALS SAY 56-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM BARBEE DIED SATURDAY IN THE STATE PRISON AT FORT DODGE FROM AN UNEXPECTED MEDICAL EMERGENCY.. BARBEE WAS 17 WHEN HE KIDNAPPED A...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATING SOUTH SIOUX APARTMENT INCIDENT

THERE ARE FEW DETAILS AVAILABLE REGARDING A SHOTS FIRED CALL AT A SOUTH SIOUX CITY APARTMENT COMPLEX THURSDAY NIGHT. POLICE AND DAKOTA COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO THE AUTUMN PARK APARTMENTS AT 320 EAST 12TH STREET AFTER 7:30 P.M. ONE PERSON WAS REPORTEDLY TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, BUT AUTHORITIES HAD...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

NSP investigating officer-involved shooting in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday night, July 21st, involving the South Sioux City Police Department. According to a press release from the state patrol, at about 7:50 p.m. officers were responding to a call of a possible overdose at the Autumn Park Apartments in the 300 block of E. 12th St. in South Sioux City.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY WOMAN DIES IN NEBRASKA CRASH

A 19-YEAR-OLD SIOUX CITY WOMAN IS DEAD FOLLOWING A CRASH ON INTERSTATE 80 IN DAWSON COUNTY. THE DAWSON COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS EMMA KERR WAS ASLEEP IN THE BACK SEAT OF A VEHICLE WHOSE TIRE BLEW OUT ON TUESDAY EVENING. THE 16-YEAR-OLD DRIVER LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE, WHICH THEN ROLLED...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City teen dies in I-80 crash

A Sioux City teen is dead after a crash Tuesday evening on I- 80 in central Nebraska. The Dawson County, Nebraska Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the rollover crash just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near Overton, Nebraska. A tire on the SUV had failed and the 16-year-old driver...
SIOUX CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Blown tire leads to fatal I-80 crash near Overton, killing Sioux City teen

OVERTON, NE — A teenager from Iowa is dead after authorities say a blown tire caused a vehicle to crash on Interstate 80. Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody says deputies responded to reports of the accident just before 5:30 Tuesday evening near the Overton exit. He says the rear driver-side tire blew out on the SUV and the 16-year-old driver overcorrected, sending the vehicle into the median where it flipped. A 19-year-old passenger was unbuckled in the back seat and ejected. The girl, from Sioux City, Iowa, landed in the opposite lane but wasn’t hit by a car.
OVERTON, NE
kicdam.com

Arrest Made in Stolen Vehicle Investigation

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — An arrest has been made as part of an investigation into a stolen vehicle from earlier this year. In April, the Storm Lake Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle from Oneida Street in Storm Lake and entered the vehicle’s information into a national database. In May the vehicle was spotted abandoned in rural Woodbury County and evidence from inside the vehicle was collected and sent to the State Crime Lab in Ankeny for testing.
STORM LAKE, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Sioux City woman graduates with college degree prior to receiving high school diploma

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. – Alondra Gonzalez's weekends were pretty full this spring. On May 13th, she received her associate degree diploma during a commencement ceremony at Northeast Community College in Norfolk while a little over a week later, she crossed the stage at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City to accept her high school diploma from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.
SIOUX CITY, IA

