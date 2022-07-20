ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Bob Baffert’s Taiba favored in $1 million Haskell Stakes

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEANPORT, N.J. — Taiba is the slight 7-5 favorite over the undefeated Jack Christopher in the $1 million Haskell Stakes on Saturday, the first major race for 3-year-olds following the Triple Crown. Taiba is trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, who is seeking to extend his stakes...

sports.nbcsports.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sports

2022 Haskell Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who nailed Belmont exacta gives reveals picks

The focus of the horse racing world will shift to Monmouth Park in New Jersey for the $1 million 2022 Haskell Stakes on Saturday. Several of the top three-year-olds in the country will be in the 2022 Haskell Stakes field and trainer Bob Baffert will return to the barn coming off suspension with Taiba, the Santa Anita Derby winner who finished 12th at the Kentucky Derby. Taiba has clear speed and is listed as the 7-5 favorite in the 2022 Haskell Stakes odds over Jack Christopher (3-2) after drawing the No. 2 post. Post time for the Haskell Stakes 2022 is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Haskell Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Haskell Stakes odds, field, lineup: Expert who called Kentucky Derby gives surprising picks, predictions

Bob Baffert can add to his record number of wins when he saddles Santa Anita Derby winner Taiba in the 2022 Haskell Stakes on Saturday at Monmouth Park. The 69-year-old Baffert, who recently returned to competition after serving a 90-day suspension, has won the Haskell a record nine times, most recently with Authentic in 2020. Baffert will go for No. 10 with Taiba, who originally was under Baffert's tutelage but was trained by Tim Yakteen during his suspension. Taiba is the 7-5 favorite in the 2022 Haskell Stakes odds. Jack Christopher, who is trained by Chad Brown, is 3-2 among the 2022 Haskell Stakes contenders, while Florida Derby winner White Abarrio is 5-1. Given the shocking results of the three-year-old races this year, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Haskell Stakes picks.
SPORTS
HeySoCal

Breeders’ Cup to return to Santa Anita Park in 2023

Santa Anita Park will again host the Breeders’ Cup next year, organizers announced Thursday, marking the record 11th time the prestigious event has been held at the Arcadia track. “Santa Anita Park is an integral part of Breeders’ Cup history and is the perfect venue for our landmark 40th...
ARCADIA, CA
CBS Baltimore

Trainer Baffert seeks 10th win in Haskell Stakes with Taiba

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — While trainer Bob Baffert isn't welcome at every thoroughbred track around the country, Monmouth Park has no problem letting the Hall of Famer bring his horses to New Jersey. After all, the $1 million Haskell Stakes is being run Saturday at the Jersey Shore track,...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy