Bob Baffert’s Taiba favored in $1 million Haskell Stakes

Bob Baffert can add to his record number of wins when he saddles Santa Anita Derby winner Taiba in the 2022 Haskell Stakes on Saturday at Monmouth Park. The 69-year-old Baffert, who recently returned to competition after serving a 90-day suspension, has won the Haskell a record nine times, most recently with Authentic in 2020. Baffert will go for No. 10 with Taiba, who originally was under Baffert's tutelage but was trained by Tim Yakteen during his suspension. Taiba is the 7-5 favorite in the 2022 Haskell Stakes odds. Jack Christopher, who is trained by Chad Brown, is 3-2 among the 2022 Haskell Stakes contenders, while Florida Derby winner White Abarrio is 5-1. Given the shocking results of the three-year-old races this year, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Haskell Stakes picks.
