Bob Baffert’s Taiba favored in $1 million Haskell Stakes

The focus of the horse racing world will shift to Monmouth Park in New Jersey for the $1 million 2022 Haskell Stakes on Saturday. Several of the top three-year-olds in the country will be in the 2022 Haskell Stakes field and trainer Bob Baffert will return to the barn coming off suspension with Taiba, the Santa Anita Derby winner who finished 12th at the Kentucky Derby. Taiba has clear speed and is listed as the 7-5 favorite in the 2022 Haskell Stakes odds over Jack Christopher (3-2) after drawing the No. 2 post. Post time for the Haskell Stakes 2022 is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Haskell Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.

