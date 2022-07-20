ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Twitter reaction to the throwback Giants’ jerseys making a comeback

By MichaelParra
Big Blue View
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe got some exciting news today that the New York Giants were bringing back the classic 1980s-’90s uniform. The Giants released a video collaboration with the current face of the franchise Saquon Barkley and franchise icon Lawerence Taylor. This has been a fan request for some time so it didnt take...

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Sign Former First-Round QB

In 2018, the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Four years later, they've signed one of the quarterbacks who they passed on in that fateful draft. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Signing Josh Rosen

The Cleveland Browns will end the week by signing a quarterback. This seems to be a recurring theme in the 2022 offseason, and it continues with just a few short days left until training camp begins. That quarterback is Josh Rosen, the third of the 2018 quarterback draft picks to...
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Josh Rosen agrees to one-year deal with Browns

With the uncertainty in the Cleveland Browns QB room, they have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former first round pick Josh Rosen. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) With Baker Mayfield gone, and a Deshaun Watson suspension looming, Rosen will get a chance to make the opening day roster for the Browns. After being drafted 10th overall in 2018, Rosen, 25, has never been able to put it together on the field in limited opportunity. For his career Rosen has a very lackluster TD/INT Ratio of 12TDs/21INTs in 24 games (16 started). Nonetheless, Rosen will get an opportunity to prove his top draft talent was legit, and if Watson is suspended for a considerable portion of the season Rosen could be the primary backup to Jacoby Brissett. He is most likely not worth a draft pick in any fantasy format currently, but perhaps could be a superflex option later in the season should anything happen to Brissett.
CLEVELAND, OH
AllPanthers

Cleveland Browns Sign Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rosen, the former 10th overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 draft, most recently spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. After just one year with the Cardinals, the franchise decided to go in a different direction by drafting Kyler Murray with the 1st overall pick in 2019. Rosen had a 3-10 record as Arizona's starter and threw 14 interceptions to just 11 touchdowns while completing a measly 55% of his passes.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Working Out 2 Notable Quarterbacks

With Deshaun Watson's status for the 2022 season currently up in the air, the Cleveland Browns will bring in a few quarterbacks for a workout this week. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns will work out A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen among others. As of now, Jacoby Brissett will...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson’s deal is much better than Kyler Murray’s

Eventually, we’ll get the full and complete details of the contract given by the Cardinals on Thursday to quarterback Kyler Murray. Even without the full breakdown, enough has emerged to say this, without equivocation or hesitation. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson got a much better deal than Murray. Via Albert...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Colleen Wolfe
Popculture

New Stadium in the Works for Popular NFL Team

A new stadium is in the works for a popular NFL team. According to a report by NEOtrans Blog, the Cleveland Browns are looking to build a new stadium versus renovating the existing FirstEnergy Stadium. It is reported that the Browns and Haslam Sports are targeting two sites that will cost over $1 billion.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns’ true feelings on Cam Newton amid Deshaun Watson uncertainty

The Cleveland Browns are preparing to be without quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is expected to be suspended for at least part of the 2022 NFL season due to his legal troubles. With that in mind, the team could be looking to find another backup alongside Jacoby Brissett and Cam Newton is a name who has […] The post Browns’ true feelings on Cam Newton amid Deshaun Watson uncertainty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/21/22)

It is Thursday, July 21, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns players and coaches await the beginning of training camp. Since players are studying their Madden 23 ratings, it is time to get to work to prove them either right or wrong. That is our top story in the Thursday edition...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Commanders, Giants

Browns WR Amari Cooper on if his former teammate WR CeeDee Lamb is ready to become the Cowboys No.1 receiver: “CeeDee’s been ready. [laughs] CeeDee’s been ready. Again, it’s just about opportunity. I think if Kellen (Moore) decides to feature him, he’s definitely ready to step up. CeeDee is a playmaker.” (Michael Gehlken)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Throwback Jerseys#American Football#Sports#The New York Giants#Gmen#Nyg#Steelers#Patriots
Yardbarker

Your Week in Colts: OBJ, Julio, and Breakout Stars

The first practice of training camp is in four days!. We've been cranking up the heat on our pre-camp coverage, and you generous readers have come along for the ride. Here is a collection of Horseshoe Huddle content from the last week that you guys couldn't get enough of. If you missed anything, catch up below!
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy